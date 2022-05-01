ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauer fans 11, Brewers hit 3 HRs in 9-1 win over Cubs

 2 days ago
Eric Lauer kept up his strikeout success, fanning 11 in seven innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-1.

Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe connected for consecutive home runs in the eighth.

The Cubs are 2-9 in the last 11 games after winning six of 10 to start the season.

Lauer, who struck out a career-high 13 last weekend against Philadelphia, reached double digits in strikeouts in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

