Principal Under Fire After Bullet Found in Bathroom of South Boston School

By Abbey Niezgoda
nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA principal of a South Boston school is facing criticism after two city councilors say he failed to ensure public safety after live ammunition was found in the school's bathroom last week. Students will return to the Condon Community School on Monday for the first time since a bullet...

CBS Boston

Bag Of Bullets Found At Boston Latin Academy

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police say bullets were found at Boston Latin Academy in Dorchester. The discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Boston Public Schools, the bag of bullets was found by a staff member after school had been dismissed for the day. Police were called and responded within minutes. They conducted a full sweep and didn’t find any other suspicious objects. A statement from BPS said: “The safety of our students and staff remains the top priority of the Boston Public Schools. Today’s incident is troubling. District and school leaders will continue to work with the Boston Police on their ongoing investigation and provide any support to the school community that may be needed. We’re grateful that at no time was any student or staff person in danger and we are thankful to the Boston Police and School staff who responded quickly.” This comes about a week after a bullet was found at the Condon Community School in South Boston.
CBS Boston

Boston Police Looking For Man Who Stole $30,000 From 2 People Trying To Send Money To Family In China

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are looking for a man who stole $30,000 from two people who wanted to send the money home to family in China. Officers say a man and a woman were trying to send money to family members, but due to delays with international banking, they tried to find a quicker way to send it. Boston Police say they were told to join an online chat room, where they talked with a person who said he could help them. After talking to him for three days, the two people met with the man on Silber Way at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday. They agreed to give him $30,000 in U.S. money, which would then be deposited into Chinese money to send to the family members. Boston Police are looking for a man who stole $30,000 from two people who wanted to send the money home to family in China. (Photo Credit: Boston Police Department) After the man received the money, he ran away. Boston Police are calling the incident “Larceny by Scheme” and are asking the public to help identify the man.
CBS Boston

Boston Police Investigate Whether Customers’ Drinks Were Drugged At Bars

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston licensing officials have been looking into a rash of recent incidents this winter when women said drugs had been slipped into their drinks. “It’s scary because people don’t know what they’re doing most of the time,” said one man who wanted to remain anonymous, and said he was the victim of a “roofies” incident several years ago. “Woke up the next morning in my bed wondering what happened, and luckily I was in my bed.” Boston Police and the Boston Licensing Board are investigating what happened February 11th at the Hong Kong near Faneuil Hall, when a customer...
WCVB

Woman killed in violent crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed in a serious crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday morning on a New Hampshire highway. The crash happened on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover near the Piscataqua River before daybreak. State police said Kyla Morgan, 38, of Barrington was killed in a crash...
