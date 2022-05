SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After looking high and low for water, many found it over the weekend. In fact, too much for some. While clouds remained thick in southern KELOLAND, most of the rain fell south of our area. Sure we’ll have some rain through the evening for those along and south of Interstate 90 in southeast KELOLAND, the amounts will not be as heavy as what fell this weekend.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO