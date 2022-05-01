ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bohannon getting his shot at NFL

By Davis Potter
 2 days ago

Former Clemson basketball player Naz Bohannon will get his chance to transition to the NFL.

Bohannon is headed to Florida after being invited to rookie minicamp with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he told The Clemson Insider. The Jaguars’ minicamp is scheduled to start later this month.

Bohannon, who’s trying to make a 53-man roster as a tight end , made himself eligible for the NFL Draft shortly after the Tigers’ basketball season but went undrafted, though that was hardly unexpected. Bohannon hasn’t played football since his senior year at Lorain (Ohio) High School, where he was a dual-sport athlete.

He chose basketball over football in college and began his career at Youngstown State, where he was a 1,200-point scorer over four seasons before transferring to Clemson. A 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward on the hardwood, Bohannon averaged 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in his lone season with the Tigers. He scored a season-high 13 points against Duke on Jan. 10.

Bohannon lined up at tight end and receiver in high school, experience he’ll lean on to try to catch on in Jacksonville. The Jaguars currently have four tight ends on their roster, including free-agent addition Evan Engram, but didn’t draft anyone at the position this year.

