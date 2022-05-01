ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions draft Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez in sixth round

By Jeanna Trotman
Fox47News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions continue to add to their defense. In the sixth-round of the NFL Draft and with the No. 188 pick, the Lions selected Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. Last season, Rodriguez ranked seventh in...

