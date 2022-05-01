Lions draft Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez in sixth round

Vincent Gray has landed an NFL opportunity. The New Orleans have signed the former Michigan cornerback as an undrafted free agent. A 4-year letterman, Gray appeared in 35 games for Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines from 2018-to-2021, making 21 starts. In 2021, Gray was named third-team All-Big Ten by the media after making 14 starts, making 46 tackles including 3.5 for a loss and a sack. Gray also broke up 9 passes in addition to recording an interception and forcing a fumble. Gray shared Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Indiana. He posted a career-high 7 tackles this season against Rutgers.

