3 killed, 3 wounded overnight in shootings across Kansas City, Kansas, police say

Three people were killed and three people were wounded in two separate shootings in Kansas City, Kansas, overnight Saturday into Sunday, police said.

Officers were first called to a shooting in the 1800 block of North 26th Street, officer Marshee London, a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said in an email around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, officers found two people who had been fatally wounded. A third person, who had also been shot, was taken to the hospital.

Police responded to a second fatal shooting in the 200 block of North 6 th Street, London said in an email at about 4:15 a.m.

There, police found a person who had been killed. Two other victims were also taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police have not released information on any of the victims. No information on possible suspects was immediately released.

The killings mark the 13th, 14th and 15th homicides in Kansas City, Kansas, this year, according to data kept by The Star.

Both shootings are under investigation by the police department’s major case unit. Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.