Bronx, NY

Man stabbed to death inside Times Square Dave & Buster’s in fight over game prize

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 2 days ago
A 39-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument over a game prize inside Times Square’s Dave & Buster’s, police said Saturday. New York Daily News/TNS

A 39-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument over a game prize inside Times Square’s Dave & Buster’s, police said Saturday.

The victim, a Bronx resident, was turning in his winning tickets at the arcade-themed restaurant about 10:45 p.m. Saturday when he got into an argument with a man who wanted the prize he selected, police sources said.

An argument broke out and the stabber, who has multiple face and neck tattoos, jammed a blade into the victim’s chest before dashing out of the third-floor eatery on W. 42nd St. near Eighth Ave.

Medics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

A Dave & Busters employee gave a detailed description of the stabber, who was wearing a green hoodie, and members of the NYPD’s Times Square detail nabbed the suspect a short distance from the restaurant.

Charges against the suspect, who has an extensive criminal history, were pending Saturday morning, cops said. The victim also has an arrest record, police sources said.

“We are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation,” a spokesman for Dave & Buster’s said in a statement. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with those affected by this terrible incident.”

Comments / 29

Dee White
2d ago

well there u go... thats what happens when you release criminals instead of keeping them behind bars...incidents like these need to happen to politicians and their family and just maybe...laws will keep these animals behind bars where they belong

Reply(5)
28
NewNameSameMe
2d ago

Doesn’t matter that the victim had an arrest record. The media always rushes to dehumanize certain victims of violent crime. Glad they caught the coward responsible for it.

Reply
9
