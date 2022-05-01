ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WTOL Weather: Cool and damp for Sunday morning, highs will rise into the lower 70s - May 1

WTOL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers have tapered off as we start the...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damp#Wtol#Wtol Weather
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Wall-to-wall sunshine, temps climb into 60s

This weekend is looking fantastic! After a chilly start, wall-to wall sunshine today will help temps climb into the 60s this afternoon.Winds are also much calmer than the past couple of days, so it's a great day to be outdoors.It won't be quite as cold tonight, but you'll still need the jackets if you'll be out late (or early tomorrow). Lows will range from the mid 40s around the city to the 30s in the northwest suburbs.Sunday will be another nice one with just some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. Otherwise, it's even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.Out next shower rolls in for the evening, and more so the overnight hours into early Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

Another rainy season like day for your Sunday

Scattered showers and storms will wind down before midnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday morning with afternoon highs rising into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop early to mid afternoon and will linger into the evening hours of your […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KEVN

Nice weather this week

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Saturday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Saturday. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Rain ending overnight

While the showers are ending, the clouds are thickening up. So, gray skies will be the rule for Wednesday and, for that matter, right through the beginning of the weekend. Add to the clouds, it's more rain before the end of the week. In the meantime, temps will cool and...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

On and off showers today, amazing weather Thursday

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Matt Hammer says there will be on and off light showers today before amazing weather tomorrow!. NOW: Cloudy with spotty showers. Clouds will try to break a bit into the afternoon. Highs in the 60s with a spotty shower chance through the afternoon, but much drier overall than this morning.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy