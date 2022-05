Nintendo Switch Sports has been released recently for the Nintendo Switch system, and as a variety of sports games, it contains a very meager amount of content to enjoy. With only six games that are available at launch, and with only one extra sport to be released as DLC this Fall (Golf mode), there isn’t much value to round out this package overall. However, it seems that data miners have discovered that Nintendo Switch Sports may be getting more than just one extra DLC update in the future.

