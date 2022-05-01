These 8 Mother’s Day Gifts Are Guaranteed to Arrive On Time & Brighten Mom’s Day

Click here to read the full article.

As an e-commerce writer, you’d think I get ahead of shopping for major holidays. I wish that were true because I actually tend to get things done at the last minute . The main drawback of putting everything off until the last second is shipping. Not all retailers offer expedited shipping options or guaranteed delivery by a certain date. And if they do, they’ll often make you drop way too much money on it. Fortunately, if you’re a procrastinator like me, every mom’s fave shopping destination, QVC , is guaranteeing delivery by May 8 and free of additional charge.

This guaranteed delivery for Mother’s Day works for a ton of incredible brands and products (371 items, to be exact) that any mom would love to unwrap on Sunday. You’re good to go as long as you place your order by the end of the day on May 2.

From skincare to jewelry to desserts, the items you can shop for guaranteed delivery run the gamut. Does your mom have a sweet tooth ? Gift her a luxe box of chocolates from Godiva. Is your mom obsessed with skincare ? She’ll love one of the gift sets from Origins or Elemis. Does your mom love anything that sparkles? There are so many pieces of jewelry she’ll cherish forever.

Ahead, find eight Mother’s Day gifts that’ll be sure to arrive in time. They’re presents that’ll wow mama bear on her special day and show your everlasting care and appreciation for her.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heart Blanket

A fuzzy blanket from Barefoot Dreams is a foolproof gift for anyone in your life, but especially Mom. This Oprah-approved brand is known for its supremely cozy goodies.

Godiva 36-Piece Spring Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

Don’t just get mom any chocolates. Gift her this beautiful spring-themed box of gourmet Godiva chocolates .

Origins Love & Mask Masking Set

If all your mom wants for Mother’s Day is some quality R & R, get her this Origins face mask gift set . It includes three different masks that’ll be so relaxing to apply.

Italian Silver Best Mom Ever Pendant

With this stunning necklace , remind Mom that she’s the best of the best and always has a special place in your heart.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Favorites

The mom who’s a skincare junkie will love this gift set from Elemis . The serum mist, cleansing balm and face oil, plus the cute toiletry bag, make the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Not to mention, it’s on major discount right now.

Diamonique 14K Rose Clad Initial Heart Pendant

Made from 14K rose gold-clad sterling silver, this initial pendant could become Mom’s new everyday necklace.

Junior’s 7″ Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake

If you’re looking for something your whole family can enjoy together, a cake it is! This decadent cheesecake is finished with homemade chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache. Is your mouth watering yet? Ours is.

Le Donne Leather Side Zip Shoulder Bag

Moms love to match with their children, so why not twin with this stylish shoulder bag ?