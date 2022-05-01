ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano combine for unforgettable night to change boxing forever

By Steve Bunce
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ji9pt_0fPiYUPR00

Nobody will ever forget the night Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano changed boxing forever .

It was the night women’s boxing finally slipped its shackles for the very last time and the two boxers defied all expectations in a classic. I have no doubt that rounds five, six and 10 will be added to the list of boxing’s greatest rounds. Drop the labels, this is now.

The stage on Saturday night was the fabled Garden ring in New York City, a venue touched by over 50 years of memories. The 19,187 in attendance were blessed from the first bell to the very end; it was a fight of relentless drama, twists, blood and brilliance from both. Skill and power and desire only added to the night.

Taylor was defending her four lightweight titles, her pride and her place as the sport’s number one; Serrano has been kept on the outside, which often means ignored and avoided in boxing.

Taylor is the boxer, Serrano the puncher – the ring was their field of conflict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQLkD_0fPiYUPR00

Serrano hurt Taylor with body shots and short right hooks in the first four rounds. They were often punches that cracked as they landed; Taylor had started as the underdog with the bookies.

The crowd never stopped, a beautiful chorus of belief and devotion; I have never seen such a mixed crowd and it genuinely looked like fifty per cent were women. Add that to the facts that saturate the event: it was history in the making.

In round five, it looked over for Taylor; trapped in Serrano’s corner, cut over the right eye, her nose bleeding and the punches just kept on coming. Taylor’s left arm was tangled in the ropes for three seconds at one point; Serrano just kept hitting away. And then, with her flock standing and throwing punches with her, Taylor fought her way to the centre of the ring and they stood toe to toe. It looked like a choreographed dance of savagery. It was breathless craft.

One judge gave the fifth round to Serrano by a score of 10-8; a margin usually reserved for when one fighter knocks down the other. This was not an ordinary fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUiVJ_0fPiYUPR00

The sixth was the same. Serrano was perhaps just losing a bit of power, but not desire or strength. Taylor’s legs were still heavy, a natural side-effect of the fight’s brutal path. They slugged, the music raged and the screams reached a new level. At this point, two of the three judges just had Taylor in front; the fight was not decided.

In the last round they stood as perfect replicas of each other and traded punches to head and body; Serrano with right hooks and lefts to the body; Taylor with short hooks and her right hand.

They slugged it out for all the glory in the Garden ring to leave their mark on the night and on history. The fight needed to be this good – the sense of history had stolen the headlines from the actual fighting; they delivered. It was, quite simply, extraordinary.

And then the final bell ruined the show; they embraced, their teams made peace and hugged. Some cried. Taylor’s cut right eye was stopped. And then the split decision in Taylor’s favour was announced. It was close, but there was no riot on either side of the ropes. The women embraced, they talked about a rematch. They were both totally exhausted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juVON_0fPiYUPR00

Talk of 90,000 at Croke Park in Dublin filled the rumour mills in the beer joints surrounding the Garden. A fight back at the Garden was also mentioned for the rematch. There are so many possible glories to extend the magic of the fight.

On Saturday night at the Garden, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano owned the ring, the boxing business and the chaotic surrounds. It was Saturday night boxing fever in New York City and nobody will ever forget it.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Holly Holm reveals interest in moving back to boxing for Katie Taylor matchup: “It does get me excited”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm has her eyes set on a return to the ring. The former boxer is interested in fighting lightweight champion Katie Taylor next. ‘KT’ and Amanda Serrano are fresh off the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. The two champions headlined Madison Square Garden, a first for a female fight. The bout ended up living up to the hype, at times, a rarity in boxing.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Katie Taylor
Cinema Blend

WWE Legend Kane Showed Off His Muscles In A New Post, And He Could Definitely Jump Back Into The Ring

Some pro-wrestlers seem like they would compete for the entirety of their lives if they could, and some try. With that said, the physical demands of the job make it hard for many to continue putting on matches later in life. unless they’re just in incredible shape. While it’s questionable as to whether most wrestlers could still put on a match at 55, WWE Legend Kane just showed off his muscles in a new post and, needless to say, he could definitely jump back into the ring if he wanted to.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Boxer Shakur Stevenson throws down his belts and races off stage to 'protect his mother' as chaotic brawl erupts during press conference after world title triumph

Boxer Shakur Stevenson won two new titles in an impressive win over Oscar Valdez in Las Vegas on Saturday – then left the belts and raced off stage before a chaotic mass brawl when he reportedly feared for his mother's safety. Footage of Stevenson's post-fight press conference following the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Arum Feels Canelo Will Have "Too Much" For Dmitry Bivol

Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum is backing Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to capture the WBA light heavyweight title, when he challenges undefeated world champion Dmitry Bivol. The fight takes place on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo, who is currently the undisputed champion at super middleweight, had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Belle and Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch: ‘I love a band. There’s nothing like it’

Stuart Murdoch micro-scooters into view, a vision in green parka, chunky-knit emerald cords, off-to-work rucksack and Peaky Blinders-adjacent grey flat cap. The niceman cometh, indie edition.The musician waves cheerily through the restaurant window and casually props his pavement-pounder, unlocked, against the railings. No fears of theft round these parts, seemingly. Because his band Belle and Sebastian have been part of the Glasgow furniture for 25 years and are bona fide local heroes whom no one would dare rob? Because he’s in a hurry, a lunchtime interview to fit in amid pre-tour rehearsals and the appearance of a new album, due...
MUSIC
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton makes Instagram return after husband Richie Myler ‘leaves the family home’

Helen Skelton has returned to Instagram after revealing that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in a social media statement last month, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement came just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she told her followers. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair...
CELEBRITIES
bjpenndotcom

Former boxing champion Tony Bellew sends a warning to Jake Paul: “I’ve seen you do with a couple of UFC guys – for every action there’s a reaction”

Former boxing champion Tony Bellew has made it clear that he would not tolerate Jake Paul trying to start a ruckus with him. Paul has been known to ruffle the feathers of many within the world of combat sports. He’s taken aim at the likes of Tyron Woodley, who he’s beaten twice, Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, and even UFC President Dana White.
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

633K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy