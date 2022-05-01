ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Imran Khan to face blasphemy charges after new Pakistan PM called a ‘traitor’ and ‘thief’ in Saudi Arabia

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkgAq_0fPiYRlG00

Imran Khan has been booked under Pakistan ’s blasphemy law along with 150 others after the country’s new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif was met with abusive language on his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia .

The case was filed by the Punjab police against the former international cricketer, who was ousted as prime minister in April, several former cabinet ministers and key members from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Among those named in the charges are former ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The complaint has been registered under the blasphemy law of Pakistan’s criminal code. It alleged desecration of the Prophet’s mosque in the holy city of Medina, hooliganism and hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

The action against Mr Khan comes after several videos emerged on social media showing hundreds of people raising slogans against Mr Sharif and his delegation when they arrived at the Al-Masjid-e-Nabawi mosque in Medina on Thursday.

The videos showed people, reportedly pilgrims from Pakistan, shouting “thief” and “traitor”, and directing explicit language at Mr Sharif and his delegation. Saudi authorities on Friday said they arrested five Pakistan nationals allegedly involved in the incident.

Several social media users in Pakistan were outraged after the complaint was filed under the blasphemy law which activists have long rallied against, as anyone convicted under the law can face up to 10 years in jail or even face the death sentence.

While no one has been executed under the law, suspects are often attacked and sometimes killed by mobs. Asad Umar, a former minister in Mr Khan’s cabinet, came to his defence and called the charges “ridiculous”.

The first information report (FIR), a formal document to introduce charges by the police against an accused, was filed by a local resident of Faisalabad city. He alleged more than 100 supporters of Mr Khan were sent to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan and the UK under a “planned and thought out scheme and conspiracy”.

Mr Khan has already denied his involvement in the Saudi Arabia incident. In an interview with the ARY News channel, he said the public was angry after his government was overthrown by a vote of no confidence last month.

“This is the public reaction. We are not asking them to come out,” he said in the interview. He also questioned the validity of the FIR and asked “how they connected us with what happened in Medina”.

In a separate comment to Dawn , he said: “I cannot think of asking anyone to do sloganeering at that sacred place. Nobody who loves the prophet can even think of it.”

Mr Sharif, who was sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan on 11 April with a majority , is the brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Mr Khan’s government was overthrown after a joint opposition tabled a vote of no-confidence in the country’s parliament following the Supreme Court’s intervention.

Since then, Mr Khan has held mass rallies with his supporters and alleged unsubstantiated claims of foriegn conspiracy against him.

Rana Sanaullah, Pakistan’s current interior minister, said Mr Khan and his allies could be arrested if evidence showed their involvement, he told ARY News. “No one will be spared in this matter and law will take its course,” he said.

Comments / 25

Related
AFP

Young Bhutto scion appointed Pakistan foreign minister

The scion of Pakistan's most influential political dynasty was appointed foreign minister on Wednesday, the latest step up a ladder likely to take Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the top of the country's leadership. Bhutto is the son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, as well as the grandson of another former premier, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
INDIA
AFP

Britain's Johnson faces calls to apologise for India massacre

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces calls to apologise for a colonial-era massacre when he visits the Indian state of Gujarat Thursday, 100 years after as many as 1,200 people were killed protesting against imperial rule. "It was the British rule at the time when these killings happened so, if the British PM is coming here, he must apologise," Tejawat's grandson Mahendra told AFP. "My grandfather was only running a campaign for the poor, harmless and illiterate tribals," added the 77-year-old.
WORLD
The Independent

In rare video appearance, Al-Qaeda’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri praises Muslim student in India hijab row

Terrorist group al-Qaeda has released a rare video of its chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in which he praises an Indian Muslim woman who defied a ban on Islamic headscarves. In February, Muslim students wearing hijab were heckled and hounded by large groups of people wearing saffron scarves – a colour associated with the Hindutva ideology in India’s southwestern state of Karnataka.A student from Mandya district shouted “allah-hu-akbar” as the Hindu radicals jeered at her with “jai shree ram [hail lord ram]”.The video released on Tuesday by As-Sahab Media, Al-Qaeda’s official media wing, and translated by the SITE Intelligence Group, shows...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asad Umar
Person
Rana Sanaullah
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Nawaz Sharif
The Independent

Once enemies, now friends: Turkish president and Saudi prince embrace in pursuit of profits and political gain

Not so long ago, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan publicly accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of ordering the gruesome murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.The Saudi crown prince, in turn had called Mr Erdogan a “dangerous Islamist” in conversations with former US president Donald Trump’s son-in-law and de facto Gulf emissary Jared Kushner, according to accounts published by American media.But the years have passed, and the prosecution of Khasoggi’s killers has been suspended. Billions of dollars in potential trade hang in the balance. On Friday, Mr Erdogan wrapped up a two-day trip to Saudi Arabia to...
WORLD
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

New Jersey software developer, 45, was sleeper Hezbollah agent who planned to carry out terror attacks on famous US landmarks if Iran was bombed, court hears

A New Jersey software developer was a 'sleeper agent' for an Islamic terrorist group and planned to carry out attacks on famous landmarks if Iran was bombed, prosecutors say. Alexei Saab, 45, of Morristown, worked for Hezbollah's Islamic Jihad Organization (IJO) from 2000 to 2005 as 'a terrorist and spy' scoping out potential terrorism targets in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C. and abroad, his trial heard Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf#Punjab#Muslims
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China's top military general tells Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Taiwan is part of China and warns relations could crumble in rare phone call as Pentagon top brass prepares to meet Biden at the White House

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a rare phone call with his Chinese counterpart who warned him that Taiwan is part of China – amid signals that Russia's war on Ukraine is impacting how planners are viewing a potential conflict. Taiwan is a part of China and no one can...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

633K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy