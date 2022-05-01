ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Devastating tornado rips through Kansas leaving thousands without power

By Eliza Ketcher
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A powerful tornado has been spotted tearing through parts of Kansas , which has barrelled into the path of almost 1,000 buildings, injured several residents and left thousands without power.

Dramatic footage shared online shows the huge twister travelling through the city of Andover with debris flying through the air and panicked residents urging people to take shelter.

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Midwest US states including Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.

