Rockville, MD

Strong-arm robbery reported at Rockville hotel

By Robert Dyer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockville City police were called to a hotel on Shady Grove Road Friday night,...

Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NBC Washington

17-Year-Old Charged in 16-Year-Old's Shooting Death

A 17-year-old was arrested in a fatal February shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Southeast D.C. Officers found DeShaun Francis, 16, of Alexandria, Virginia, inside a car just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street SE, D.C. police said. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD
WDVM 25

2 injured in Manassas shooting

PWCPD has confirmed two adult men are getting treated for gunshot wounds. Police are searching for a suspect who they said is a black male with a medium complexion, thin and between 5’6″ and 5’10”.
MANASSAS, VA
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Wheaton Mall Assault

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects caught on surveillance video in connection with an April 15 assault at Wheaton Mall. “At approximately 8 p.m., on Friday, April 15, 4th District officers responded to the Wheaton Mall, located in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road for an assault that just occurred,” reads an MCPD news release. “The investigation by detectives determined that the female victim was inside the mall when she was approached by two female suspects. The suspects approached the victim and pushed her down on the ground. Once on the ground, the suspects began kicking the victim in the face. One of the suspects then sprayed bleach in the victim’s eyes prior to fleeing the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Prince George's Man Fatally Stabbed In Oxon Hill: Police

Prince George's Police were on the scene of a fatal stabbing that took place in the 1100 block of Southview Drive in Oxon Hill, the department said on Twitter. Officers responded to the stabbing around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, April 29, police said. Upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Man killed outside local restaurant in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — A 35-year-old Spotsylvania man is dead following a shooting at Fatty's Taphouse. Police say they responded to the 10100 block of Patriot Highway in the Cosner Corner area for a shooting at a local restaurant. Deputies located the victim outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Leesburg man dead from 'suspicious event'; 21-year-old in police custody

LEESBURG, Va. — A 54-year-old Leesburg man was found dead after 911 received a call about a "suspicious event" at a residence Saturday morning. The man found dead was identified by Leesburg Police Department (LPD) as Dean Lake. When officers arrived at the residence located in the 400 block of South King Street, Lake was found dead with serious injuries to his upper body.
LEESBURG, VA

