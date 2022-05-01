Strong-arm robbery reported at Rockville hotel

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects caught on surveillance video in connection with an April 15 assault at Wheaton Mall. “At approximately 8 p.m., on Friday, April 15, 4th District officers responded to the Wheaton Mall, located in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road for an assault that just occurred,” reads an MCPD news release. “The investigation by detectives determined that the female victim was inside the mall when she was approached by two female suspects. The suspects approached the victim and pushed her down on the ground. Once on the ground, the suspects began kicking the victim in the face. One of the suspects then sprayed bleach in the victim’s eyes prior to fleeing the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO