Rockville Nights

A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A death investigation is underway after an infant was brought to a Snellville emergency room dead. According to police, the infant’s father, 20-year-old Davied Japez McWorry Whatley, came to the Snellville Police Department in connection to a probation violation warrant out for his arrest. [DOWNLOAD:...
EVERETT, Wash. — Major crimes detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside an Everett storage facility. At 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to The Storehouse Mini Storage in the 3800 block of Smith Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to Everett police. Officers arrived to find...
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers rose one after another to tell stories on Monday about the recent spike in the number of catalytic converters being stolen in their districts.
The thieves, they said, have been slipping under vehicles, often in the middle of the night, and quickly removing the toxic gas and emissions-reducing devices from engines of school buses, vans used by nonprofit agencies and senior centers, private vehicles, contractors’ trucks, and RVs. Bandits are lured...
Comments / 0