ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Rockville Nights

By Robert Dyer
rockvillenights.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chevrolet SUV crashed over a retaining wall at the Fireside Park Apartments at 735 Monroe Street in Rockville yesterday. Rockville City police responded to the incident. Officers determined...

www.rockvillenights.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Rockville, MD
Rockville, MD
Accidents
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

One shot and killed outside Everett storage facility

EVERETT, Wash. — Major crimes detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside an Everett storage facility. At 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to The Storehouse Mini Storage in the 3800 block of Smith Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to Everett police. Officers arrived to find...
EVERETT, WA
The Bulletin

Connecticut bill attempts to stop catalytic convert thefts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers rose one after another to tell stories on Monday about the recent spike in the number of catalytic converters being stolen in their districts. The thieves, they said, have been slipping under vehicles, often in the middle of the night, and quickly removing the toxic gas and emissions-reducing devices from engines of school buses, vans used by nonprofit agencies and senior centers, private vehicles, contractors’ trucks, and RVs. Bandits are lured...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy