ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

News On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE RAW

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE will hold Raw from Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC this...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/2)

The final RAW before WrestleMania Backlash will air tonight from The Coliseum in Greensboro NC. WWE has only announced one segment for tonight’s RAW and that’s an appearance by The Bloodline. The official RAW preview says Roman Reigns & The Usos will be on RAW for a take-over of the show.
GREENSBORO, NC
PWMania

Bayley Issues Statement On Dakota Kai’s WWE Release

Bayley, who has been out of action since suffering a torn ACL, issued a statement on Dakota Kai being released from WWE:. “I can never fully express how much Dakota Kai has helped me during my injury process. She constantly checks in on me, reassures what I’m feeling is only temporary, and shares her experience with me so I don’t feel alone and Dakota is one of the main reasons I couldn’t wait to get healthy. For the opportunity to wrestle her, to work alongside her, to make history with her.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Roman Reigns marked his territory

Beat The Clock I Quit match: Ronda Rouse vs Shotzi. The green-haired girl escapes around the ring for the first 30 seconds, but then Ronda grabs her. Shotzi tries a reaction, then is knocked down by a pair of Suplex and ... ANKLE LOCK!. At a minute and 41, Blackheart...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Holding Off On Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre For Bigger Event

Last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown featuring Drew McIntyre brawling with Roman Reigns, re-igniting their feud from a couple of years ago. This led to a six-man tag being set for Wrestlemania Backlash, with The Bloodline against RK-Bro and McIntyre. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, one of...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
PWMania

SPOILER: Former WWE NXT and Impact Wrestling Stars Make AEW Debuts

All Elite Wrestling taped another session of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios on Sunday, May 1. You can click here for full spoilers from the event. Former NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff made his AEW debut during the Dark tapings. Ruff signed with WWE in 2020, and was part of the budget cut releases in August 2021. Tony Nese defeated Ruff at the tapings. You can check out some photos from his AEW debut below:
WWE
PWMania

Final Card For Tonight’s PWG Delivering The Goods

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla will hold their Delivering the Goods event tonight at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. – Bandido vs. Daniel Garcia for the PWG World Championship. – Biff Busick vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. – Blake Christian vs. Black Taurus. – The Briscoe Brothers vs. Aussie...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

Deonna Purrazzo Comments On Released WWE Stars Heading To Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo did an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, she was asked about Taya Valkyrie returning to Impact Wrestling after being let go by WWE last year. She noted she likes when former WWE stars go to Impact after being let go.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
PWMania

Booker T Reacts To Becky Lynch’s Shots At AEW’s Women’s Division

On this week’s “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T reacted to Becky Lynch’s recent shots at the AEW women’s division where she stated while appearing on Drew Garabo Live Featured Cut Of The Day that she thinks the WWE Raw women’s roster is above AEW’s division.
WWE
PWMania

Will The Discovery Merger Affect AEW?

Too often, those in the wrestling bumble don’t see the bigger picture, and mosr of All Elite Wrestling’s diehard fan base will fall into that category, but the business of sports entertainment yields much more cache in the corporate world than who had a seven-star match at the Tokyo Dome.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Ticket Sales#Combat#Wrestletix
PWMania

SPOILERS: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 5/6/2022

The following WWE NXT Level Up spoilers were taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:. * Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sarray and Erica Yan. Roderick Strong accompanied Nile and Paxley to the ring. * Sloane Jacobs defeated Thea Hail. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Troy...
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

Roderick Strong Requests Release From WWE

It truly is the end of an era. According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful, NXT superstar Roderick Strong has requested his release from the company. Strong has been a part of the faction Diamond Mine faction in NXT since June 22, 2021, when he returned to the company. He held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship from September 21 through January 4 of this year, where he lost to Carmelo Hayes in a title unification match of the Cruiserweight and North American Championships.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (5/2)

You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10, and Alan “5” Angels) vs. Anthony Bennett, Mike Law, Kori Meshaw, Jaden Valo, Eli Isom, and Brett Waters. Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Edge vs. AJ Styles Stipulation Announced For WrestleMania Backlash

A stipulation has been announced for Judgement Day at Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash event. It was previously announced that AJ Styles will face WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania Backlash. This is a rematch from WrestleMania 38, which saw Edge defeat Styles after a ringside distraction by Priest.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 4/29

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 464,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 10.42% from the previous week’s live episode, which drew 518,000 viewers. Rampage drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 26.31%...
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 4/29

Friday’s taped edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.953 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up 0.05% from the previous week’s final viewership of 1.952 million viewers. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic....
NFL
411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Cody Rhodes Makes Raw Talk Debut, More

-We start with Roman wanting to be acknowledged while RKO-Bro hit stereo RKOs on The Usos. Drew McIntyre comes out and its a throw down with Roman before The Usos rejoin the fight. Probably best they could do to hype that match on such short notice. The Stanley Cup Playoffs have robbed us of Jackie Redmond so Scott Stanford is here and is joined by Matt Camp.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy