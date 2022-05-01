News On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE RAW

Bayley, who has been out of action since suffering a torn ACL, issued a statement on Dakota Kai being released from WWE:. “I can never fully express how much Dakota Kai has helped me during my injury process. She constantly checks in on me, reassures what I’m feeling is only temporary, and shares her experience with me so I don’t feel alone and Dakota is one of the main reasons I couldn’t wait to get healthy. For the opportunity to wrestle her, to work alongside her, to make history with her.

