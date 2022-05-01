ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservative commentator appears to think George Orwell wrote Harry Potter

By Liam O'Dell
 2 days ago

Many LGBTQ+ people have chosen to distance themselves from Harry Potter author JK Rowling in recent years over her stance on trans rights , raising questions about whether you can truly separate art from the artist .

One conservative commentator in America took that separation a bit too far, however, and appeared to think it was 1984 writer George Orwell who penned the book about the boy wizard with a superiority complex.

The embarrassing blunder was made by Candace Owens about President Joe Biden’s administration creating a Disinformation Governance Board.

Operating under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), it’ll look into misleading information about the US-Mexico border and Russia, according to the Associated Press .

“The spread of disinformation can affect border security, Americans’ safety during disasters, and public trust in our democratic institutions,” the DHS told the outlet.

Somehow not content with protecting US democracy and tackling misinformation, Ms Owens tweeted : “A literal, actual Ministry of Truth. We are now deep in the throes of a Harry Potter novel.”

Appearing to confuse the Ministry of Magic with Orwell’s fictional Ministry of Truth, it wasn’t long before people ridiculed the author in the replies:

We think Ms Owens has some reading to do…

