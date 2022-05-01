The Market to offer free rides to and from the event

Shoppers in the market for fresh food will find it easier to visit The Market this year since Lincoln Memorial Foundation is sponsoring free rides for Logan County residents.

The Lincoln Memorial Hospital’s farmers market, The Market opens Saturday, May 7 at the Logan County Fairgrounds will feature free rides to and from the annual event.

Those who plan to take advantage of the ride are asked to call Calico Cab at 217-732-TAXI (8294) and after arriving at the market, visit The Market Booth for a travel ticket to pay for the ride to the market and for the return ride home.

The LMH Market opens for its seventh season inside the Expo Building on the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln. The LMH Market is presented by Lincoln Memorial Hospital and promotes health and wellness through fresh food and health-focused programs.