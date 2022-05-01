Readers respond: Homeless tax money is on target

A recent Oregonian/OregonLive story completely misses the point in its description of an initiative petition to prevent legislative walkouts (“Liquor at the grocery store? Legal sex work? See which potential Oregon ballot measures are drawing megabucks,” April 17.). The story claims that the initiative backers’ “chief aim is to punish Republican lawmakers who walked out during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 sessions.” But first of all, the penalties in the ballot initiative, which include restricting someone from running for the Oregon Legislature if they have 10 or more unexcused absences is not retroactive. So, it cannot “punish” those who walked out in previous years. And second, those of us who support the initiative do not like our legislators to walk off the job. Both parties have done this.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO