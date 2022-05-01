ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Readers respond: Homeless tax money is on target

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
I was struck when I saw the April 17 article “Despite tents on street corners, nonprofits say they are making progress, already housing 500 with regional homeless tax,” which refers to the homeless “crisis.”...

Fred Flintstone
2d ago

Homless crisis is made possible by liberal Democrats to generate money by shaming people that work to pay for people that do drugs….they defunded the police and decriminalize drugs… this is exactly what you get… don’t let them spin this into anything else…and by the way.. who adults where homeless money funding is spent…??????

Lisa Loya
2d ago

Does anyone even read the Oregonian anymore? After reading just a few articles it’s like I’m reading a paid promo for the leaders in these cities while the voices of the residents are totally ignored.

Jim Book
2d ago

Hahaha, rip off of those who own property to benefit the politicians who give so.e of it to those who pay no taxes and cost the property owners time and money to maintain their property being destroyed by the same homeless that the government miscreants are paying to survive without working other than to steal others property.

