Saturday night shootout at McDonald’s in Orange County after woman fires gun at deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s deputies said they were forced to shoot at a woman who opened fire inside a McDonald’s on Saturday night.

The incident began at 10:35 p.m. after deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the McDonald’s on Orange Blossom Trail and Holden Avenue.

Deputies said the shooter, a woman in her 30s, fired a handgun inside and made threatening statements. All employees and customers were able to get out unharmed.

Once deputies arrived, the woman opened fire again from inside the McDonald’s, which led the deputies to return fire from outside the store.

No one was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

Deputies then attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender. The negotiations lasted for more than six hours, and at 4:45 a.m. the woman surrendered to deputies.

She was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation has been handed over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which will turn over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its own internal investigation once that process is complete.

The three deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on paid temporary administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

