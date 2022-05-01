ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Photo gallery: Lincoln defeats No. 10 Washington, 8-3

By MetroNews Staff
Metro News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Photo gallery from...

wvmetronews.com

WDTV

Liberty collects huge win over Elkins to kick off postseason play

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty showed they are here to fight in the Class AA Region II, Section I tournament. The Mountaineers scored no less than five runs each inning during their four inning effort to come away with a huge 24-1 win over the Tigers. In total, Liberty put...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Philip Barbour baseball falls to Bluefield, 17-9

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour baseball hosted Bluefield at Robert C. Byrd High School on Saturday. The Colts were able to get an early led in the bottom of the first when a double from Nick Gonzales dove in two, putting Philip Barbour up 3-1. Bluefield pulled ahead in...
BLUEFIELD, WV
Metro News

Pair of Cabell Midland pitchers blank Huntington in MSAC semifinal, 3-0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Logan Lingenfelter and Jared Nethercutt teamed up on a three-hit shutout as No. 7 Cabell Midland blanked No. 9 Huntington, 3-0 in the opening semifinal of the Mountain State Athletic Conference Tournament at Appalachian Power Park. Lingenfelter did not allow a hit in four innings. He...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
Metro News

MSAC title game suspended by weather, Cabell Midland and Hurricane resume Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Cabell Midland and Hurricane were unable to dodge stormy weather that swept through the Kanawha Valley Tuesday evening. The Mountain State Athletic Conference title game was suspended by weather with the Knights leading 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning. The game will be resumed Thursday at 6 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park.
HURRICANE, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

BHS Softball Team Begins Postseason Play with 4-1 Victory Against Buckhannon-Upshur

The Bridgeport High School softball team opened up postseason play with a 4-1 win on the road against Buckhannon-Upshur in a Class AAA Region I, Section 2 semifinal game. In the double-elimination sectional format, the third-seeded Indians (10-11) will face top-seeded University in Morgantown. The Hawks defeated No. 4 Preston on Tuesday. The Knights will be at B-U on Tuesday. Both of Tuesday's games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Lootpress

Prep Tennis: Woodrow Wilson sends four to state tennis tournament

Charleston – Four Woodrow Wilson tennis players secured state tournament berths Monday at the Region 3 tennis tournament held at the Kanawha City Community Center. Elysia Salon won the Region 3 championship crown at No. 1 singles with wins over Kaylea Barker from Capital, Parker McGuffin form Greenbrier East and hard-fought 9-7 win over Jeeya Patel from George Washington in the championship match.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

EXPIRED: Tornado watch for counties in West Virginia and Ohio

UPDATE: The tornado watch has now expired. A tornado watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening from 2:25 p.m. until 9 p.m. Primary threats include the possibility of tornados, the possibility of scattered damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, and the possibility of scattered large hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter. Tornado […]
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Early Harbert three-run homer helps lift Bridgeport over RCB

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Christopher Harbert got the Indians going with a three-run home run in the top of the first inning and Bridgeport held onto the momentum the rest of the way. The Flying Eagles got on the board in the fourth with an RBI single from Nick George,...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTAP

Kendal Domineck signs with University of Charleston to run track

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kendal Domineck has made her decision to run track and field for the University of Charleston Golden Eagles next year, as she held her signing ceremony on Tuesday at the Parkersburg fieldhouse. Kendal had offers for soccer, and track, but she ultimately chose the culture and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Josie Harrison signs with Glenville State

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Josie Harrison, a senior from Parkersburg South high school has officially signed with Glenville State to continue her soccer career for the Pioneers. After a successful four year career with the Patriots, Josie’s hard work paid off and she will be able to take her talents...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Smith suggests Marshall’s baseball stadium could be in place before long

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Is the long-promised Marshall University baseball facility getting closer to becoming a reality?. Recent comments from Marshall President Brad Smith indicate progress is being made on the project. During last week’s MU Board of Governors meeting, Smith said that advances are being made on the baseball...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Hurricane shuts out St. Albans, advances to MSAC Championship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Freshman Weston Smith tossed four scoreless frames while his Hurricane teammates churned out productive at bats to lead the Redskins to the Mountain State Athletic Conference Championship game with an 8-0 win over St. Albans Tuesday at Appalachian Power Park. Smith scattered five hits and did...
HURRICANE, WV
Henrico Citizen

Hermitage defeats John Marshall in softball, 18-0

Hermitage High School’s varsity softball team dominated John Marshall High 18-0 May 2. Winning pitcher A. Thompson twirled five scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts and also homered and drove in five runs as part of a 2 for 4 effort at the plate to help the Panthers improve to 7-5 this season. C. Stapleton was 4 for 4 with a triple and 2 RBI, while M. Young was 3 for 4 with two RBI.
RICHMOND, VA
WOWK 13 News

Nitro/St. Albans Bridge back open

UPDATE (5:32 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3): Both southbound lanes have now reopened. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A crash has shut down the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. All southbound lanes appear to be blocked by emergency vehicles. No injuries have been reported. There is no word as to when the lanes will reopen.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

