Photo gallery: Lincoln defeats No. 10 Washington, 8-3

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty showed they are here to fight in the Class AA Region II, Section I tournament. The Mountaineers scored no less than five runs each inning during their four inning effort to come away with a huge 24-1 win over the Tigers. In total, Liberty put...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour baseball hosted Bluefield at Robert C. Byrd High School on Saturday. The Colts were able to get an early led in the bottom of the first when a double from Nick Gonzales dove in two, putting Philip Barbour up 3-1. Bluefield pulled ahead in...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Logan Lingenfelter and Jared Nethercutt teamed up on a three-hit shutout as No. 7 Cabell Midland blanked No. 9 Huntington, 3-0 in the opening semifinal of the Mountain State Athletic Conference Tournament at Appalachian Power Park. Lingenfelter did not allow a hit in four innings. He...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Cabell Midland and Hurricane were unable to dodge stormy weather that swept through the Kanawha Valley Tuesday evening. The Mountain State Athletic Conference title game was suspended by weather with the Knights leading 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning. The game will be resumed Thursday at 6 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park.
The Bridgeport High School softball team opened up postseason play with a 4-1 win on the road against Buckhannon-Upshur in a Class AAA Region I, Section 2 semifinal game. In the double-elimination sectional format, the third-seeded Indians (10-11) will face top-seeded University in Morgantown. The Hawks defeated No. 4 Preston on Tuesday. The Knights will be at B-U on Tuesday. Both of Tuesday's games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln got out to an early 4-0 lead over Liberty in the first round of the Class AA Region II Section 1 matchup and while the Mountaineers were able to cut into it, the Cougars still got it done. Liberty came powering back with three runs...
Charleston – Four Woodrow Wilson tennis players secured state tournament berths Monday at the Region 3 tennis tournament held at the Kanawha City Community Center. Elysia Salon won the Region 3 championship crown at No. 1 singles with wins over Kaylea Barker from Capital, Parker McGuffin form Greenbrier East and hard-fought 9-7 win over Jeeya Patel from George Washington in the championship match.
UPDATE: The tornado watch has now expired. A tornado watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening from 2:25 p.m. until 9 p.m. Primary threats include the possibility of tornados, the possibility of scattered damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, and the possibility of scattered large hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter. Tornado […]
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison stay within the Class A Region II Section 2 winners bracket with its 10-1 win over Clay-Battelle, while the Cee Bees fall to the losers bracket. The Hawks scored two runs in each of the first three innings, then followed in the fourth...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Christopher Harbert got the Indians going with a three-run home run in the top of the first inning and Bridgeport held onto the momentum the rest of the way. The Flying Eagles got on the board in the fourth with an RBI single from Nick George,...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kendal Domineck has made her decision to run track and field for the University of Charleston Golden Eagles next year, as she held her signing ceremony on Tuesday at the Parkersburg fieldhouse. Kendal had offers for soccer, and track, but she ultimately chose the culture and...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Josie Harrison, a senior from Parkersburg South high school has officially signed with Glenville State to continue her soccer career for the Pioneers. After a successful four year career with the Patriots, Josie’s hard work paid off and she will be able to take her talents...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Is the long-promised Marshall University baseball facility getting closer to becoming a reality?. Recent comments from Marshall President Brad Smith indicate progress is being made on the project. During last week’s MU Board of Governors meeting, Smith said that advances are being made on the baseball...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Freshman Weston Smith tossed four scoreless frames while his Hurricane teammates churned out productive at bats to lead the Redskins to the Mountain State Athletic Conference Championship game with an 8-0 win over St. Albans Tuesday at Appalachian Power Park. Smith scattered five hits and did...
Hermitage High School’s varsity softball team dominated John Marshall High 18-0 May 2. Winning pitcher A. Thompson twirled five scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts and also homered and drove in five runs as part of a 2 for 4 effort at the plate to help the Panthers improve to 7-5 this season. C. Stapleton was 4 for 4 with a triple and 2 RBI, while M. Young was 3 for 4 with two RBI.
UPDATE (5:32 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3): Both southbound lanes have now reopened. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A crash has shut down the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. All southbound lanes appear to be blocked by emergency vehicles. No injuries have been reported. There is no word as to when the lanes will reopen.
