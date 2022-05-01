Time for covid restrictions. Again
Our case counts are getting too high again with Covid. The numbers in the ICU are...vtdigger.org
I totally disagree If you don't want to gather etc. don't. Its your right and choice.being sick is not fun but it is a fact of life. Spring is here and so are the seasonal colds. Start worrying about your souls health. I bet that if we do this as a nation the sickness will decrease.
please just stop. it's here to stay and going lockdown isn't going to help any more than the placebo masks or the ineffective shot.
As a fully vaxed and boosted person who recently tested positive, I agree. Thinking of so many is "I'm vaccinated and had the booster, I'm good ". This thinking is so wrong, I'm sitting quarantined at home with a 102 fever, the worst body aches I've ever experienced among the many other symptoms. I wouldn't wish this on anyone.
