ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

Time for covid restrictions. Again

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur case counts are getting too high again with Covid. The numbers in the ICU are...

vtdigger.org

Comments / 18

jayde
2d ago

I totally disagree If you don't want to gather etc. don't. Its your right and choice.being sick is not fun but it is a fact of life. Spring is here and so are the seasonal colds. Start worrying about your souls health. I bet that if we do this as a nation the sickness will decrease.

Reply
8
Thomas A. Mistkowski
1d ago

please just stop. it's here to stay and going lockdown isn't going to help any more than the placebo masks or the ineffective shot.

Reply
4
Colleen Walka
2d ago

As a fully vaxed and boosted person who recently tested positive, I agree. Thinking of so many is "I'm vaccinated and had the booster, I'm good ". This thinking is so wrong, I'm sitting quarantined at home with a 102 fever, the worst body aches I've ever experienced among the many other symptoms. I wouldn't wish this on anyone.

Reply(7)
2
Related
WMTW

New COVID-19 concerns are growing in Maine

Maine — The number of people in the hospital in Maine with COVID-19 continues to trend upward. On Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported that 150 active cases are currently in the hospital. That was down slightly from 156 on Sunday, but Sunday's report was the first time the number had reached 150 since March 5.
MAINE STATE
VTDigger

Why not let the doctors decide?

Regarding the article on the shortage of antivirals in Vermont: We can thank the federal government for limiting the distribution of these drugs when they were most needed. The push to have people vaccinated included holding back on these vital medications, as well as diminishing their effectiveness. Why not leave it up to the doctors to decide who gets these medications and who doesn’t need them? Politics!
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Burlington, VT
Government
South Burlington, VT
Coronavirus
City
South Burlington, VT
South Burlington, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
Local
Vermont Health
WCAX

Vt. health officials urge individuals reexamine COVID risks

An East Montpelier barn was destroyed by fire Monday night and two horses were lost to the flames. Will new assessments mean higher taxes for North Country residents?. If you live in Clinton or Essex counties in New York, you may be wondering whether your property taxes are going up after a change in your property’s assessment.
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests. U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Deadline

New Omicron Variant BA.2.12.1 Now Dominant In New York, Driving Infections; Strain Up 47% Nationwide In Past Week

Click here to read the full article. In February, New York State Health officials identified a small number of new Covid cases related to a new, even more infectious subvariant of Omicron BA.2. Dubbed BA.2.12.1, it made up only 3% of all new cases in the state for that month. Figures released today by the CDC indicate that in the past eight weeks BA.2.12.1 has not only outcompeted BA.2 in terms of growth, but it has now become the dominant variant in the region made up of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The CDC data indicates that BA.12.2 now...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy