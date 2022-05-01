ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Exxon Mobil gains high profits on oil, gas prices

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14torb_0fPiU4MW00

(WWLP) – In the first quarter, Exxon Mobil reported profits of $5.48 billion as oil and gas prices rose steadily, which was more than double its profits a year ago.

However, it also reported a massive loss as it worked to abandon its Russian operations due to the war.

Rockies legend ejected from Isotopes game

The price of oil climbed after Russia invaded Ukraine, sending European countries that rely heavily on Russia for energy and others, scrambling to find alternative sources of fuel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Oil And Gas#Gas Prices#Ukraine#Exxon Mobil#Russian#Rockies#European#Nexstar Media Inc
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy