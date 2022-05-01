Exxon Mobil gains high profits on oil, gas prices

(WWLP) – In the first quarter, Exxon Mobil reported profits of $5.48 billion as oil and gas prices rose steadily, which was more than double its profits a year ago.

However, it also reported a massive loss as it worked to abandon its Russian operations due to the war.

The price of oil climbed after Russia invaded Ukraine, sending European countries that rely heavily on Russia for energy and others, scrambling to find alternative sources of fuel.

