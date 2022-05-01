ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Morning 4: Eid al-Fitr celebration marks end of Ramadan for Muslims -- and more news

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Eid Mubarak: Muslims in Metro Detroit, worldwide mark end of Ramadan with 2-day holiday. Eid Mubarak to all who celebrate!. Eid al-Fitr is a...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

In Pictures: Communities gather in prayer to mark end of Ramadan

Muslims across the UK and around the world have marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan by praying together in mosques and coming together to eat.Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, when Muslims are encouraged to engage in dawn-to-dusk fasting for the month.Typically a three-day festival, it begins with morning prayers before families mark the new month with gifts of toys and clothes.Similar to Easter Sunday in the Christian calendar, Eid does not fall on the same day every year.Instead, Eid and the period of Ramadan are both determined by a new moon, as Islam follows the...
WORLD
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Burger King apologizes after Catholics call for boycott over Holy Week ad campaign

Fast food giant Burger King was forced to apologize amid backlash stemming from a Holy Week themed advertising campaign in Spain. "We apologize to all those who have felt offended by our campaign aimed at promoting our vegetable products during Holy Week. Our intention has never been to offend anyone and the immediate withdrawal of the campaign has already been requested," Burger King posted on Twitter on Easter Sunday.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lived Empire in History

By history’s standard, the United States of America has not been around very long. Not even three centuries old, it cannot come close to matching what were the empires and countries from which the early immigrants came from–England, France, and Italy. And, does the U.S. qualify as an empire? It expanded due to the Louisiana […]
POLITICS
Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

A plane full of singing Christians, a viral critique — and a very revealing backlash

In theory, the U.S. has separation of church and state. In practice, public displays of Christianity are generally treated as wholesome, quintessential Americana. Non-Christian religions in the public sphere, in contrast, are often treated as curiosities at best and threats at worst. Religious minorities are told — implicitly or explicitly — that they aren’t entirely American and that America isn’t for them.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

'Why do you hate Christians?': Squad member Ilhan Omar is mocked for attacking video of passengers singing on a plane as part of an Easter celebration on Holy Saturday

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has been mocked for criticizing a video of passengers singing on a place as part of an Easter celebration on Holy Saturday. Footage from the flight showed Christians singing gospel music '30,000 feet in the air' in a video that has sparked a debate about the nature of worship online.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramadan#Muslims#Metro Detroit#Live Nation#Pine Knob Music Theatre#Gop#White House
UPI News

On This Day: Riots erupt in LA over Rodney King beating

April 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1854, Ashmun Institute in Pennsylvania, the first college founded solely for African-American students, was officially chartered. In 1885, women were admitted for the first time to examinations at England's Oxford University. In 1913, Gideon Sundbach of Hoboken, N.J., was issued...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClickOnDetroit.com

Feinstein, Midori, Perlman headline Carnegie Ukraine benefit

NEW YORK – Singer Michael Feinstein, violinists Itzhak Perlman and Midori and pianist Evgeny Kissin will perform at a Carnegie Hall benefit concert for Ukraine on May 23. Soprano Angel Blue, mezzo-sopranos Denyce Graves and Isabel Leonard, jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, singers Jessica Vosk and Adrienne Warren, and mandolinist Chris Thile also will perform along with Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect and the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, the Hall announced Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Ringer

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Grapples With Contradictions of Faith

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is an enduring object of fascination in popular culture. South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who grew up one state over from Utah in Colorado, took musical theater by storm with The Book of Mormon, a characteristically lewd comedy about LDS missionaries in Uganda. There aren’t many practicing Mormons in the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but the church nonetheless looms over every aspect of the show, from the Muslim convert who takes issue with its history of racist ideology to the woman excommunicated for having an affair. Even more recently, a student group known as the Black Menaces went viral on TikTok for asking their peers at Brigham Young University how they feel about feminism, gay marriage, civil rights, and more.
RELIGION
The Guardian

The big picture: a baptism among the magnolia blossoms in Atlanta

The Green the Church movement seeks “to expand the role of churches as centres for environmental resilience”. Its charismatic leader, Dr Ambrose Carroll, argues that communion with the natural world is fundamental to the past and future of his congregation: “We’re ex-slaves,” he says, “migrant farmers, people who spent eons with our hands in the ground. Even though we don’t speak the language of environmentalism, it’s very close to who we are.”
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy