ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Here is a list of popular Mother’s Day flowers and what they represent

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sydney Broadus
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qW6x_0fPiTjEj00

( WSPA ) – With April showers, brings May flowers.

Mother’s Day is approaching and some people want to give the mother figures in their life the best bouquet of flowers. However, what do some of the popular flowers given on Mother’s Day represent?

Mother’s Day is the second Sunday in May because it is when the founder’s, Anna Jarvis, mother died in 1907. According to the Farmers’ Almanac , Anna Jarvis sent 500 carnations to every mother at her West Virginia church congregation on the anniversary of her mother’s death. Carnations were Jarvis’ mother’s favorite flower.

Monopoly letting players bring 1 retired token back to game

Here is a list of popular Mother’s Day flowers and their meanings from the Farmers’ Almanac and Reader’s Digest Canada , so you would be able to pick out or make the best bouquet for your mother figures.

Carnations

Carnations come in many different colors and each color has there own meaning. For instance, pink carnations specifically represent a mother’s love, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. However, white carnations represent pure or unconditional love and good luck.

Carnations are also one of the longer-lasting cut flowers that people can buy.

Day Lilies

Reader’s Digest Canada said the day lily is famous for its beautiful appearance and symbolic association with motherhood. They come in a variety of bright colors, including vivid oranges and yellows.

Gerbera Daisies

Gerbera Daisies are known for their resemblance to sunflowers and their bright colors, according to Reader’s Digest Canada. They symbolize innocence, purity and beauty. They also represent cheerfulness which stems from their welcoming appearance and many bright color variations.

Orchids

Orchids come in a wide variety of sizes and colors, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. They are considered the most “highly evolved” of flowering plants and they are an easy houseplant to care for.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

Pink orchids represent elegance, poise and femininity.

Peonies

The Farmers’ Almanac said peonies come in shades of white, pink, red and sometimes purple. Peonies represent a variety of meanings from honor and good fortune to happy marriages. They can grow large, which means a bouquet of these flowers is certain to make a showy centerpiece.

Roses

Roses are a classic, however, skip the red roses, which represent romance, and go for pink, white or cream-colored instead. Pink represents appreciation, love and gratitude, white represents purity and cream-colored roses represent thoughtfulness.

Tulips

Tulips come in many colors and varieties. Even though the varieties like fringed, parrot, French or lily-fringed do not make the representation of the tulip, the color does. Some of the colors and their representations are listed below:

  • Purple represents royalty
  • Red represents romantic love
  • Pink represents affection
  • White represents cheerfulness or it could be given as an apology

Whether you buy a bouquet or make your own this year, you can give your mother figure the extra gift of knowing what each flower means and why you chose that bouquet for her. Happy Mother’s Day!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Name released in fatal Huntington crash

To read our original article, click here. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The name of the man killed after a crash on April 11 in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington has been released. Jimmey Watts, 76 of Huntington, died at around 4:25 p.m. on Monday. Watts’ family tells 13 News he will be […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
People

Woman Wears Her Original Wedding Dress While Celebrating 70th Anniversary with Husband

A pair of teenage sweethearts rang in their 70th year of marriage by staging a swoon-worthy photoshoot featuring the bride in her original wedding dress. Nancy Lubbers, 87, and her 91-year-old husband Melvin met at a skating rink when Nancy was just 16, according to Caters News Agency. Seven decades later, the couple has five children, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren — and nearly a lifetime of memories under their belts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Jarvis
WOWK 13 News

WVSP: Lincoln Co. woman missing after leaving CAMC General Monday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Captain R. A. Maddy from the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) reports Amanda Dawn Gillenwater, 33, of Lincoln County, is missing. Gillenwater has not been seen or heard from since leaving CAMC General Hospital in Charleston on Monday, April 18 at about 2:30 p.m. Gillenwater is approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall and 195 […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man WANTED in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Corrections and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for violating parole. They say that Jesse Lee Rufty has an active capias for his arrest issued by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. Mr. Rufty’s original offenses were conspiracy […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Wears White to Son's Wedding

Is it okay to take petty revenge against someone who is also being petty?. As if planning a wedding wasn't difficult enough, loved ones will always have opinions or suggestions to impose on the engaged couple. In many cases, it is often the mothers of the bride and groom who will have the loudest and most insistent demands.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Cut Flowers#Marriages#Parade#Farmers
WOWK 13 News

Cabell deputies search for hit-and-run suspect

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for questioning in a hit-and-run investigation. They say the incident happened at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington on April 17. Anyone with information should contact Detective Bailey at 304-634-4672 or message the sheriff’s office on […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Detroit man arrested in Westmoreland with quarter pound of Fentanyl

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Westmoreland on Monday with a quarter pound of Fentanyl. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that Dashaun Jones was arrested after a traffic stop and charged with possession of Fentanyl. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit located the substance in a vacuum-sealed bag under Jones’ seat. […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Skull found in KY in 2020 identified as missing OH man

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a missing Ohio man. According to the JCSO, Johnson County Coroner, J.R. Frisby announced that a skull found in Johnson County on June 7, 2020 belonged to Ricky D. Boyd of South Point, Ohio. Boyd was […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
WOWK 13 News

Vehicle crashes into building in Charleston

UPDATE(7:57 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26): A driver was cited earlier today after running a red light that led to structural damage to the Public Service Commission building. Tony Hazelett with Charleston PD says a two-vehicle crash happened near the Public Service Commission. The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light was cited […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for man possibly involved in larceny, trespassing case

Editor’s note: The phone number in the Sheriff’s Office’s original Facebook post is incorrect. The correct phone number is listed in this article. MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office wants to question the individual pictured below regarding an alleged larceny and trespassing incident on Sunday at Cinderella Hollow. Anyone with information […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Kanawha County man

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. Joshua Redington, 35, of St. Albans, was last seen in the Clinton Avenue area of St. Albans on Monday, April 25, authorities say. Redington has blue eyes and currently has shoulder-length brown hair. He stands […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston PD asks for help finding stabbing suspects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police are looking for help with a stabbing investigation. They say that they’ve obtained surveillance video of two suspects in a stabbing that happened on April 8 on Charleston’s East End. The suspects were last seen walking east in the 1500 block of Washington Street East at around 9:50 p.m. Anyone with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy