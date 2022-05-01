ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'What's done in the darkness will always come to light': Family members speak about homicides in Pueblo

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago
Vetho Vigil was a day shy of his 23rd birthday when his body was found in Pueblo last Monday, one of three homicide victims in the space of two days.

Manuel Zegarelli, 27, was shot while standing near the corner of 10th St. and Hudson in the middle of the afternoon on the same day. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said.

And the body of Fred Joseph Giron, 46, was found on Little Burnt Mill Road, in rural Pueblo County, Sunday morning.

All three deaths were being investigated as homicides, Cotter said on Twitter.

While the sheriff's office asked anyone with information about Giron to come forward, family members spoke out about the injustice of Vigil's and Zegarelli's deaths.

"NO ONE deserves to be gunned down the way he was," Zegarelli's cousin, Paris Carillo, said in a Facebook post on the account of Samantha Carillo Thursday.

"I will reach out to necessary platforms, podcasts, organizations, whatever, to shine light on him until we find the coward that did this to him," she said.

"As for the rest of you that showed my cousin fake love when he was alive and know something, just know this, what's done in the darkness will always come to light. We love you Manuel. Your family was always your biggest fan. I'm sorry."

'He was going to be a rap star'

Vigil "was murdered the day before his 23rd birthday and too young to be taken from us," wrote Markus Vigil on a Gofundme page he had set up to help pay for his grandson's funeral expenses.

"He had a beautiful smile and loved to make everyone laugh. He promised one day he was going to be a rap star but that dream was taken from him," Vigil wrote.

Vetho Vigil was found dead in a vacant area near the 100 Block of E. 24th Street on Monday morning. Police said he died of gunshot wounds.

The Gofundme page set up by his grandfather had raised about $3,100 out of a $5,000 goal as of Friday.

Markus Vigil wrote that his grandson's death was a "great loss."

"Those that knew him knew he'd be there to help if he could. This is a trying time for our family and anything you can help with will be greatly appreciated more than you know," he wrote.

The three deaths bring to nine the number of homicides in Pueblo so far this year.

Last year, there were a record 29 homicides in Pueblo, more than twice the number in 2020.

Anyone with information about Giron's death is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250. Information about Vigil's or Zegarelli's death can be called in to the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or go to www.crimestoppers.com. Information that results in a felony arrest could lead to a cash reward for the provider.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

