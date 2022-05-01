ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Ask a travel nerd: What do oil prices mean for my summer travel?

By NerdWallet, Nexstar Media Wire, Sam Kemmis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujpcf_0fPiThTH00

( NerdWallet ) – When I originally pitched the idea for this article, it was titled, “What $100 oil could mean for your summer travel.” Back then, $100 oil seemed like a distant possibility. Then prices spiked to over $120 before settling back down to a mere $100. By the time you read this … who knows.

The point is, nobody can predict what will happen to oil next, yet everybody is curious how it will impact long-delayed summer travel plans . Does it make sense to book flights sooner or later? Is it better to drive or fly? And does anybody remember how to siphon gas (asking for a friend)?

Here is a list of popular Mother’s Day flowers and what they represent

If you don’t feel like reading this whole article, here’s the gist:

  • Airfares are going up, but not as much as you might think.
  • Renting and fueling a vehicle will be more expensive than usual.
  • To find a deal, visit cities with good public transportation.

The end of cheap airfare?

The last two years have been a halcyon era for cheap airfare, if little else. Yes, prices are rising quickly now, but unlike food and other inflation-afflicted expenses, they’re rising from a much lower baseline.

My colleague Sally French dug into inflation data to show that flight costs still have a long way to go before they become expensive by historical standards. Even though jet fuel prices have gone way up lately, airfare hasn’t followed quite the same trajectory.

Why? Fuel costs only account for about 30% of operating costs for airlines, according to Hopper, a travel booking platform. So an increase in fuel prices doesn’t necessarily result in a one-to-one increase in airfare. And airlines have ways (such as financial hedging maneuvers that I won’t pretend to understand) of defraying these costs.

All that said, fuel costs and demand are certainly driving prices up. So booking sooner rather than later is a good bet.

Driving is, like, really expensive

The uptick in price for airplane tickets might not kill your summer travel budget, but other transportation costs could. We all know the pain of filling a tank of gas these days. Even if you’re prepared to pay more for fuel, will you even be able to find a rental car? Has their availability normalized since last summer’s shortage ?

In a word: Nope.

The average price of rental cars remains outrageously high, costing 39% more in February 2022 than in February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Compare that to the “measly” 7% increase in lodging costs over the same period and you get the picture. Rental car prices are way more inflated than other parts of a potential travel budget.

Pair that with astronomical fuel prices and reportedly higher rideshare fares, and the message is clear: If you can avoid vacations that require renting a car or driving long distances, do so.

In fact …

Remember cities?

National parks are cool, but they’re so summer 2020.

Snarkiness aside, there are good financial reasons to avoid far-flung rural destinations and target bigger, more transit-friendly cities instead. I’ve already talked about how expensive driving will be, but there’s another factor at play: demand. Everyone is still booking travel to rural destinations for some reason, which means you should do the opposite.

Data from AirDNA, a vacation rental tracking platform, suggests that demand for vacation rentals already exceeds pre-pandemic levels across the board. But that recovery is far from uniformly distributed. Coastal urban areas — AKA big cities with good public transportation — still lag far behind other markets. For instance, vacation rental bookings in New York City were down 47% in February 2022 compared to February 2020.

That number is stunning on its own, but it gets downright head-scratching when you consider that New York City is one of the easiest destinations to visit without renting a car. In other words, it might be financially prudent to visit the Big Apple this year.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

When in the history of humanity has that ever been true?

Crude estimates

Nobody knows what will happen to oil prices. And frankly, we don’t even really know how much oil prices will affect airfare prices this summer. But we do know one thing: Driving a car, especially a rented car, will be very expensive.

You might already have your heart set on visiting Maui, where a rental car is all but required, in which case you’ll just have to eat the expense. But if you can switch your priorities, zig where others zag and target big cities that are easy to navigate without a car, you could salvage your budget despite rising fuel costs.

Now someone please tell my friend whether you’re supposed to take your mouth off the siphon hose before or after the gas starts flowing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

KY teen dies in head-on collision

HUNTINGTON, WV(WOWK) – Officials are investigating a head on collision that led to the death of a Lewis County teen Saturday evening. Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the accident happened Thursday night when a tractor trailer, being driven by a 51-year-old, and a Toyota Camery, being driven by a 17-year-old, collided on the road. The teen […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Upworthy

A study reveals the cheapest time to buy airfare

Everyone seems to have a theory on the best time to purchase airfare to save the most money. Some say it's right before take-off. Others will swear that prices are lowest six months before the flight. Well, now we have the truth. A scientific study was conducted by Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Commission that found the best times to buy flight tickets to get the best deal possible.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#New York City#Urban Areas#Nerdwallet
Reuters

JetBlue antitrust risk haunts Spirit

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shares of budget U.S. carrier Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N) fell 8% on Monday after it rejected a hostile offer from midmarket rival JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O). Spirit is sticking with friendly suitor Frontier's (ULCC.O) $2.4 billion offer, even though JetBlue’s all-cash offer is now worth 50% more than Frontier’s largely stock-based proposal.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
TIME

What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID-19 While Traveling

After two years of pandemic living, Americans are collectively ready for a vacation. About 85% of people in the U.S. expect to travel this summer, according to data from the industry trade group U.S. Travel Association. Many others aren’t even waiting that long. Almost 2.3 million people passed through U.S. Transportation Security Administration checkpoints on April 10, only slightly fewer than on that date in 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ZDNet

American Airlines just showed the door to customers who aren't rich

They tend to revolve around money. Which is harder to make when you fire a lot of people during the pandemic and then find it difficult to hire more people once the pandemic begins to recede. Despite the claims of many, business travel hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels. Leisure travelers, however,...
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

These Airlines No Longer Require Masks Worn Aboard Their Airplanes

As the result of a federal judge ruling that the federal mask mandate for modes of public transportation in the United States was unlawful — citing that it exceeded the authority of health officials in the United States during the current 2019 Novel coronavirus pandemic — earlier today, Monday, April 18, 2022, official announcements have been issued from several airlines which inform that masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers and members of flight crews while aboard their airplanes.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

JetBlue Offered $10,000 to Customers to Take a Later Flight, and No One Would

Editor's Note:We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

United Airlines Is Changing Its Cancellation Policy for Basic Economy — What to Know

United Airlines just made a major change to its basic economy fares, allowing customers to cancel them for the first time, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new policy, which went into effect on Wednesday, allows travelers who book a basic economy ticket to either upgrade to a standard economy ticket or cancel it for a fee. Basic economy tickets are typically the cheapest and most restrictive fare option offered by airlines.
LIFESTYLE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy