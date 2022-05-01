ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the top Pueblo high school sports performers for the week of April 25, 2022

By Jeff Letofsky, The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago
The standout performances just keep on coming.

Each week, the Pueblo Chieftain sports staff puts together the top high school performances. Coaches can nominate their athletes by emailing jletofsky@chieftian.com or cabdelmalek@gannett.com.

Zach Mehess, Pueblo Central baseball

The sophomore had a huge day in a 22-3 South-Central League win over Centennial on April 23. He was 5-for-5 at the plate with three runs scored and five RBI. Included in those five hits were three doubles and a triple. He's hitting .511 on the season.

Jace Barger, Pueblo County baseball

The senior waited for the perfect time to hit his first home run of the season. Barger delivered a grand slam that helped the Hornets defeat Pueblo East 8-5 on April 23. He was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBI. He's hitting .561 on the season.

Chris Salas, Pueblo East baseball

The senior delivered big time in a 13-4 South-Central League loss to Pueblo West on April 26 at Pueblo West. He went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBI, including a two-run home run. He's hitting .500 on the season.

Frank Duran, Dolores Huerta baseball

The junior had a strong day at the plate in a 22-12 loss to Calhan on April 28.

Duran had three hits in four at-bats, driving in three runs and scoring a run. He's hitting .478 on the season.

Cooper Morris, Pueblo West track and field

Morris has been stellar all season long and proved it again this week with wins in the 800-,1600-, and 3200-meter individual races. The top finish in each event helped lead the Pueblo West boys program to a first-place finish overall at the South-Central League Track Championship.

Lucky 7 for DHPH track:Lucky number seven: Dolores Huerta Prep's Track and Field team is small but mighty

Kyle Bigley, Pueblo Central track and field

Bigley has been competing with the top throwers all season long and in the S-CL Track Championship this week, he took home first place with a throw of 164 feet in the discus and 51 feet in the shot put.

Leyah Martinez, Pueblo East track and field

Martinez continues her excellent run of individual success. She took home first-place finishes at the S-CL Track Championships in the 200-meter individual, the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Martinez has now earned 15 first-place finishes this season.

Kaitlyn Pearson, Swallows Charter Academy track and field

Pearson is racking up the wins this year and had an impressive showing at the S-CL Track Championships this week. She took home first place in the 100-meter and 400-meter individual races. This now puts her at nine first-place finishes this season.

Chieftain senior sports reporter Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jletofsky@chieftian.com or on Twitter @jeffletofsky

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or on Twitter @chowebacca

