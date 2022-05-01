ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Woman shot and killed in parking lot on Lem Turner Rd.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning at 7300 Lem Turner Rd.

STORY: 'My kids are gone': Mother distraught following triple murder, alleged kidnapping of grandson

At approximately 2:30 a.m., JSO and JFRD responded and located a deceased woman with at least one gunshot wound.

The JSO homicide and crime scene detectives are working quickly to identify the victim and are canvassing the area for witnesses.

Preliminary investigation has led detectives to believe the shooting took place in a parking lot, but there is still no information on what led up to the shooting, if there is a person of interest, or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

JSO encourages anyone with information to call them at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Comments / 30

James Green
2d ago

Don't go to the gas station in bad areas after 10 o'clock at night . Make sure all your friends don't have gang names. Don't argue and yell at someone that might be high on cocaine and probably has a gun. These are all ways to protect yourself before you actually have to draw down. Always better To be well armed yourself

Reply(1)
3
build a bridge
2d ago

Jacksonville is turning into Chicago...oh and Baltimore Atlanta Philadelphia st Louis LA Oakland Memphis DC..

Reply(6)
5
Jacksonville, FL
