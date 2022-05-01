2022 NFL Draft: Wisconsin Badgers undrafted free agent tracker

Several former Badgers signed free agent contracts immediately following the NFL Draft. We have the entire running list.

Five former Wisconsin Badgers lived out the ultimate dream for any college football player by hearing their name as part of the 2022 NFL Draft over the weekend.

In the third round, linebacker Leo Chenal was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs , and moments later offensive lineman Logan Bruss was picked by the Los Angeles Rams .

Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson came off the board next in the fourth round to the Dallas Cowboys,

To conclude the draft, a pair of former Badgers were taken by the Denver Broncos. Defensive lineman Matt Henningsen in the sixth round , and cornerback Faion Hicks in the seventh .

While the dream of most college football players is to one day hear your name as part of the NFL Draft, that is not always the path taken to the NFL for a large subsection of the league.

Immediately following the draft, a number of former Badgers were scooped up by NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

Here is a running list of the players and their landing spots:

Fullback John Chenal

Former Wisconsin fullback John Chenal appears to have a camp invite with the New York Jets.

We will continue to add to this list as more names latch on with NFL teams.

Congrats to all of the former Badgers who are off to play professionally.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.