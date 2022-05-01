ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

2022 NFL Draft: Wisconsin Badgers undrafted free agent tracker

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gfq0U_0fPiSbHY00

Several former Badgers signed free agent contracts immediately following the NFL Draft. We have the entire running list.

Five former Wisconsin Badgers lived out the ultimate dream for any college football player by hearing their name as part of the 2022 NFL Draft over the weekend.

In the third round, linebacker Leo Chenal was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs , and moments later offensive lineman Logan Bruss was picked by the Los Angeles Rams .

Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson came off the board next in the fourth round to the Dallas Cowboys,

To conclude the draft, a pair of former Badgers were taken by the Denver Broncos. Defensive lineman Matt Henningsen in the sixth round , and cornerback Faion Hicks in the seventh .

While the dream of most college football players is to one day hear your name as part of the NFL Draft, that is not always the path taken to the NFL for a large subsection of the league.

Immediately following the draft, a number of former Badgers were scooped up by NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

Here is a running list of the players and their landing spots:

Undrafted Free Agents - Wisconsin

A running thread of former Wisconsin Badgers who signed free-agent deals following the draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbP2u_0fPiSbHY00

Linebacker Jack Sanborn

Originally from the Chicago area, Jack Sanborn signed with the Chicago Bears.

(First reported by Courtney Cronin)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVmV6_0fPiSbHY00

Cornerback Caesar Williams

Cornerback Caesar Williams signed with Los Angeles Rams shortly after the draft, joining Logan Bruss, David Edwards, and Rob Havenstein in LA.

(First reported by Doug Kyed)

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8FeV_0fPiSbHY00

Wide receiver Danny Davis

Danny Davis will stay inside the state of Wisconsin. He signed with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.

(First reported by Tom Silverstein)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktJP4_0fPiSbHY00

Wide receiver Kendric Pryor

Kendric Pryor signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, per his Instagram.

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SAqJ_0fPiSbHY00

Offensive lineman Josh Seltzner

Josh Seltzner will have the chance to block for Jonathan Taylor after signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdZey_0fPiSbHY00

Safety Scott Nelson

Safety Scott Nelson signed an undrafted deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday evening.

(First reported by Aaron Wilson)

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hb2y1_0fPiSbHY00

Quarterback Jack Coan

Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan also signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. He rejoins Josh Seltzner and Jonathan Taylor.

(First reported by Aaron Wilson)

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Fullback John Chenal

Former Wisconsin fullback John Chenal appears to have a camp invite with the New York Jets.

We will continue to add to this list as more names latch on with NFL teams.

Congrats to all of the former Badgers who are off to play professionally.

