Jackson, TN

JPD investigating shooting that left 2 dead

By Katrina Smith, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24q0M4_0fPiSZSy00

One juvenile and one adult were killed on Friday afternoon in a shooting on North Parkway in Jackson.

On Friday around 3:45 p.m., the Jackson Police Department (JPD) responded to a shooting in the area of 310 North Parkway. When officers arrived at the scene, they found four victims shot inside a vehicle.

Two of the victims were 16-year-old juveniles and two were 18-year-old adults.

In a release by the JPD, witnesses stated a black male, driving a black four-door Ford sedan with dark tinted windows and damage to the front bumper and passenger side was shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

JPD is still investigating these two homicides and anyone who may have information about this vehicle or any suspects involved, please call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

Katrina Smith, is an education reporter at The Jackson Sun. Send those story ideas to kmsmith@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: JPD investigating shooting that left 2 dead

