Kentucky Teen Critical After Head-On Crash With Semi

Teen critical after head-on crash with semi SCDN Graphics Department

Kentucky State News by Cyn Mackley

A 17-year-old Kentucky girl was taken to the hospital by air ambulance after a head-on crash in Lewis County, Kentucky.

Law enforcement said 17-year-old Aila Paguntalan of Garrison Collided with a tractor-trailer driven by 51-year-old Onassis Morrobel of Perrysburg, Ohio on AA Highway near Dudley Avenue around 8 p.m.

An air ambulance transported the Lewis County High School senior to St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. The driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries and declined treatment.

Officials said the accident shut down the road for over six hours.