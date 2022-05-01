ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, KY

Kentucky Teen Critical After Head-On Crash With Semi

 2 days ago

Teen critical after head-on crash with semiSCDN Graphics Department

Kentucky State News by Cyn Mackley

A 17-year-old Kentucky girl was taken to the hospital by air ambulance after a head-on crash in Lewis County, Kentucky.

Law enforcement said 17-year-old Aila Paguntalan of Garrison Collided with a tractor-trailer driven by 51-year-old Onassis Morrobel of Perrysburg, Ohio on AA Highway near Dudley Avenue around 8 p.m.

An air ambulance transported the Lewis County High School senior to St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. The driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries and declined treatment.

Officials said the accident shut down the road for over six hours.

Donald Mccarty
2d ago

oh dear God creator of all Father I come to you in prayer for this young lady and her loved ones Father her life is in your hands dear Lord and I know there is a great many ppl who love her and want to keep her here and see her grow up to have a family and to raise children to know our Father and son Jesus as our savior and king Lord whatever your decision is I know it's the right and best decision possible for you are here Father and love her as much as any of us ever could please Lord let this tragic event bring this girl and her family and loved ones closer to Jesus Christ in these last days of this evil wicked sinfilled world God bless all may you everyone look to Jesus now before it's too late for tomorrow may not come amen

Tammy Moore
2d ago

prayers for all!! That AA Hwy is a dangerous road... 2 young men from my daughter's graduating class were killed just a few weeks before graduation!

Sue Langston
2d ago

Ow terrible ]rating for you&for the driver as he or she will have to live with it for the rest of their life..Try to stay safe everyone &remember that Covid19 is still out there waiting!

ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We're an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

