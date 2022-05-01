Perrysburg, Ohio Truck Driver Crashes Head-On With Teen Driver

Ohio truck driver crashes into teen SCDN Graphics Department

Ohio State News by Cyn Mackley

A Perrysburg, Ohio semi driver sustained minor injuries in a head-on crash with a teenage driver in Lewis County, Kentucky.

The 17year-old Kentucky girl was taken to the hospital by air ambulance after the accident.

Law enforcement said 17-year-old Aila Paguntalan of Garrison Collided with a tractor-trailer driven by 51-year-old Onassis Morrobel of Perrysburg, Ohio on AA Highway near Dudley Avenue around 8 p.m.

An air ambulance transported the Lewis County High School senior to St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. The driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries and declined treatment.

Officials said the accident shut down the road for over six hours.