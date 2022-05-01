On the Agenda: County land use code compared to state requirements, emergency shelter program

Here’s a roundup of what local elected leaders will talk about during public meetings this week.

Springfield City Council

WORK SESSION

When: 6 p.m. Monday

What: Councilors will consider potential changes to their operating policies and procedures as part of an annual review. Possible changes include the addition of language outlining the process for filling vacancies on council and updates to rules for accepting virtual testimony as part of hybrid meetings.

The council also will get an update on direction to staff to increase master fees and charges by 5% across the board. Staff also has proposed removing some charges and adding others based on current city practices.

REGULAR MEETING

When: 7 p.m. Monday

What: Once the meeting opens, Mayor Sean VanGordon will recognize National Nurses Week and National Law Enforcement Week.

The council will consider a consent calendar that includes a code amendment to add social and religious institutions to the list of organizations that can participate in the overnight parking program that provides emergency shelter.

Councilors then will listen and respond to general public comment before holding public hearings on:

Two annexations

Change to wastewater and stormwater fees, which appear on utility bills. Council also can vote on this item.

The Metropolitan Wastewater Management Commission's capital improvement plan for the coming fiscal year, which starts July 1. Council also can vote on this item.

Staff then will introduce proposed amendments to the city's 2030 comprehensive plan to conform with state law regarding middle housing and affordable housing and make sure code updates are consistent with that plan once they're adopted.

​​​​​​​Lane County Board of Commissioners

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday

What: Commissioners will listen and respond to public comment.

They'll then convene jointly as the Board of Commissioners and the Board of Public Health to get an update on response and recovery efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic and to talk about youth suicide prevention.

They'll reconvene as commissioners to consider a consent calendar that includes a matching grant for improvements along Pearl Street and a contract award.

AFTERNOON SESSION

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

What: Commissioners will hold a public hearing on updates to Springfield's development code.

They'll also get a report back on an analysis of the county's land use regulations and corresponding state laws. That analysis focused on where the county's regulations might be more restrictive than or otherwise exceed state requirements.

