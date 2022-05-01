ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCKPD investigating two separate overnight homicides

By Mike Coutee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHnGv_0fPiRBUZ00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. –The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating two separate homicides early Sunday morning that left three dead.

The first deadly shooting occurred just before midnight on the 1800 block of North 26 th Street when officers found two victims dead. The third victim was transported to an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

A few hours later, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 200 block of North 6th Street. At the scene, one person was found dead and two others were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

There has been no arrest or any additional information at this time regarding the shootings.

Both incidents are being investigated by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on either of these cases is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

