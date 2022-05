The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Golden State Warriors for game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday May 3 at 9:30 p.m. on TNT. The Warriors lead the series 1-0 and won the last matchup on Sunday 117-116 led by Jordan Poole with 31 points, while Ja Morant scored 34 points for the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are 36-16 in conference games and the Warriors are 33-19 in Western Conference play. Golden State is 6-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The game will air on TNT at 9:30 p.m. ET but fans can stream the game via streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Sling.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO