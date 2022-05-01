ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim of highway shooting retreats to George Wythe High School

By Tannock Blair
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was hospitalized this morning after being shot while driving on Midlothian Turnpike.

A bystander called police a little before 7 a.m. after finding a man crying out for help and suffering a gunshot wound in George Wythe High School’s parking lot.

According to police, the man had been driving westbound on Midlothian Turnpike when he was shot through the driver’s side window. The exact location of the shooting is unknown at this time.

The man then drove his vehicle from the highway to George Wythe High School, where he was later found lying on the ground, yelling for help.

Driver crashes, walks into traffic in suspected suicide on I-95

First responders transported the man to VCU Medical Center where he is currently undergoing surgery. While his condition is unknown, police confirmed that he is alive.

The incident remains under investigation by the Richmond Police Department. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 .

Bruce Herden
2d ago

It's ALWAYS the guns fault. wWhen is society going to wake up to the fact that the gun can't fire itself without a motive. Radio mentioned just Friday that a customer was screaming at a Starbucks employee because they had run out of Carmel Drizzle. This hateful selfishness is totally out of control!

