JASPER, Ind. — Highway planners are proposing a new corridor in southern Indiana they say would save Hoosiers time traveling through rural parts of the region. The proposal is for a terrain highway to be built starting at I-64 in northern Spencer County and ending at I-69 near the Crane Naval Base. Project managers with Mid-States Corridor say the route would allow Hoosiers to bypass Jasper, Huntingburg, and Loogootee while also making those cities and towns more accessible.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO