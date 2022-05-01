ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Arrested in Indiana Meth Trafficking Ring

 2 days ago

18 Arrested in Indiana Meth Trafficking Ring

Indiana State News By Evan Green

18 People in Indiana have been arrested by officers on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

The people are believed to be a part of a meth trafficking ring in Indianapolis that may have connections to the Mexican cartel.

Officers have seized multiple pounds of marijuana, THC, cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine as a part of the investigation. Around $9,000 and nine firearms were also seized.

Depending on if the defendants are charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute or money laundering, their charges could range from 10 to 20 years in prison.

Comments / 47

Dwayne Tyree
2d ago

leave the marijuana alone it should be legal anyway but start giving them drug pushers life in prison or the death penalty if someone dies on there product

Reply(27)
28
robert Moore
2d ago

they need to come here and get the two main ones who sell drugs here in Columbus an get the one who a cop who with cpd and who the main one

Reply
3
Glendon Arnold
2d ago

our borders wide open so cartels supply chain...is free flow. who can we thank

Reply(3)
8
