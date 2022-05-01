18 Arrested in Indiana Meth Trafficking Ring SCDN Photo Archive

Indiana State News By Evan Green

18 People in Indiana have been arrested by officers on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

The people are believed to be a part of a meth trafficking ring in Indianapolis that may have connections to the Mexican cartel.

Officers have seized multiple pounds of marijuana, THC, cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine as a part of the investigation. Around $9,000 and nine firearms were also seized.

Depending on if the defendants are charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute or money laundering, their charges could range from 10 to 20 years in prison.