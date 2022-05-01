ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Woman Slams Into Vehicle with Baby Inside

 2 days ago

Michigan State News By Evan Green

A Michigan woman has been arrested for slamming her vehicle into another after a clothing exchange became violent.

Ariyah Bennett has been charged with malicious destruction of property and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon after the incident occurred in Van Buren Township.

After slamming her vehicle into the other, she then got out and began swinging a baseball bat at the car.

There was a baby inside of the car during the incident, and video shows someone taking the baby out while the incident took place. No one was injured during the altercation.

Comments / 40

Twister
2d ago

Single Mom, Working 2 Jobs, Going To College, Volunteering At Church And Homeless Shelters. Just Acting Out A Little Bit. 😂

Reply(5)
19
Allen Wick
2d ago

I demand the video being released and I demand the name of the the person of colored I demand the release of the video we seek justice for the victim the real victim, which is the other person...

Reply(1)
8
me612
2d ago

Can someone say “ I need mo drugs”

Reply(1)
23
