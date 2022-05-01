ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

AFC Cup 2022: A look at ATK Mohun Bagan's group stage fixtures

By Arjun Singh Devgan
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AFC Cup 2022: A look at ATK Mohun Bagan's group stage...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Senegal are handed a £143,000 fine by FIFA after Mo Salah was targeted with dozens of lasers before missing his penalty in shootout defeat, with Egypt's players showered with missiles following the World Cup play-off

FIFA has fined Senegal's football federation £143,000 for disgraceful fan behaviour after dozens of green lasers were beamed into the face of Egypt's Mohamed Salah as he prepared to take a spot kick during a penalty shootout. The star was targeted in the World Cup qualifier at the Diamniadio...
FIFA
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Liverpool protects 2-0 lead in CL semifinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. VILLARREAL vs. LIVERPOOL (0-2) Liverpool is in charge of one of the two England vs. Spain semifinals and is looking to reach a third final in five years under Jurgen Klopp while staying on course for a quadruple of major trophies. Klopp rested key players such as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho in the English Premier League on Saturday for the game at Newcastle, which Liverpool won to maintain its record of just one loss in all competitions in 2022. Failure to advance could mean the end of the European dream for Villarreal for a while as it sits only seventh in the Spanish league, nine points from the final qualification place for the Champions League. It remains unclear if coach Unai Emery will be able to count on some key players because of injuries, including veteran defender Raúl Albiol and forwards Gerard Moreno and Arnaut Danjuma. Moreno missed the first leg with a muscle problem, while Albiol is nursing a knock. Midfielder Yéremy Pino is out with a muscle problem.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Champions League group spot confirmed for Scottish Premiership winners

This season's Scottish Premiership winners will be guaranteed a place in next term's Champions League group stage after Uefa imposed sanctions on Russia amid their invasion of Ukraine. The extended measures mean Russian clubs will be banned from participating in all Uefa competitions next campaign. As a result, Scotland, whose...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Ferrando
FOX Sports

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc Cup#Atk#Bashundhara Kings#Afc Cup 2022#Indian Super League#Mariners#Group D#Gokulam Kerala#Blue Star Sc
FOX Sports

Ronaldo scores again, Man United beats Brentford 3-0 in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Manchester United. Make that 18 goals in the English Premier League for the Portugal superstar after he converted a penalty that he earned himself in a 3-0 victory over Brentford on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus veteran and youngster amongst the best performers of Serie A round 35

On his 35th birthday, Leonardo Bonucci celebrated the occasion by scoring a decisive brace that led Juventus to victory over Venezia. While the strikers had trouble finding the back of the net, the veteran defender made up for it by nodding home an early opener. Following Mattia Aramu’s equalizer, Leo rose to the occasion yet again to secure the winner after a goalmouth scramble.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Chicharito opens up on 'medium term' retirement plans

At 33 years old, Chicharito Hernandez has no plans on hanging up his boots any time soon. The LA Galaxy frontman remains a permanent starter for his side and is once again expected to be in the battle for the league's top goalscorer award at the end of the season.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Cagliari Have Sacked Walter Mazzarri But Have Also Extended His Contract

Walter Mazzarri has been sacked by Serie A club Cagliari while simultaneously having his contract extended to 2024, according to reports in Italy. Former Watford boss Mazzarri was dismissed by Cagliari on Monday with the club 17th in the table, two points outside the relegation zone with three games remaining in the season.
SOCCER
90min

90min

521
Followers
3K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy