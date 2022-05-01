ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How can Leeds avoid Premier League relegation?

By Jude Summerfield
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How Leeds can avoid relegation from the Premier League into the Championship in the final few weeks of the...

www.90min.com

ESPN

Manchester United beat Brentford to bolster spot in Europa League

Manchester United beat Brentford 3-0 on a rainy Monday night at Old Trafford with Portugal internationals Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring to keep their team in sixth place in the Premier League. Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic were given starts by departing coach Ralf Rangnick in what is likely...
MLS
BBC

Fourth place in the Premier League is like a trophy for Arsenal and Tottenham - Jonathan Woodgate analysis

Arsenal are in the driving seat for a fourth-place finish at the moment but, with four games to go, we all know what will decide whether they make it - or Tottenham do. Both teams have another game to play before they meet at Spurs' stadium on 12 May but you just can't ignore how much next week's north London derby matters when you talk about the race for the top four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Son Heung-min stunner helps Spurs to vital victory in Champions League hunt

Son Heung-min’s stunning goal helped Tottenham get their Champions League hopes back on track with a 3-1 win over Leicester.The South Korean curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner to seal a brace that sees him register his highest tally in a Premier League season, moving to 19 goals – just three behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.Harry Kane got the ball rolling with his customary goal against the Foxes, heading in a first-half corner for his 19th goal in 18 games against his former loan club.Same, Pierre. Same. pic.twitter.com/cbJ5a3605H— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 1,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Ronaldo scores again, Man United beats Brentford 3-0 in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Manchester United. Make that 18 goals in the English Premier League for the Portugal superstar after he converted a penalty that he earned himself in a 3-0 victory over Brentford on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United 3-0 Brentford: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, speaking to BBC Sport: "We deserved to win, this was a decisive victory. Probably one of our best performances in possession. "There were still defensive gaps but not as big as they have been. In general a good home performance in our last home game of the season and a chance for our fans to celebrate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Phil Neville provides update on Leonardo Campana injury

Inter Miami’s four-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday after falling 2-0 to the New England Revolution at Gillette Saturday. But the focus post-match was not the defeat. Instead, Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville turned his attention to Leonardo Campana, who exited the match with an injury in the 12th minute.
MLS
The Independent

Everton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Jordan Pickford makes stunning save

Everton moved two points away from Premier League safety as Richarlison’s goal earned Frank Lampard a priceless victory against former side Chelsea at a raucous Goodison Park.Burnley’s victory over Watford yesterday left the Toffees five points adrift in the relegation zone but Everton responded in style in front of their own fans to boost their relegation hopes, as Leeds were dragged into the fight.Everton made life difficult for Chelsea in a heated first half that saw five yellow cards but few goalscoring chances. Richarlison then punished Cesar Azpilicueta as the Chelsea captain was caught in possession, before finishing beyond...
SOCCER
90min

90min

