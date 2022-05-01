How can Leeds avoid Premier League relegation?

Arsenal are in the driving seat for a fourth-place finish at the moment but, with four games to go, we all know what will decide whether they make it - or Tottenham do. Both teams have another game to play before they meet at Spurs' stadium on 12 May but you just can't ignore how much next week's north London derby matters when you talk about the race for the top four.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO