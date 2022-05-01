Panther Spotted in Florida Backyard Screenshot

Florida State News By Evan Green

A panther was seen walking around a neighborhood in Florida, and experts believe it is a result of neighborhood development in the area infringing on the animal’s territory.

The animal was spotted in Lakeland, and was likely a male panther searching for a territory to claim.

The primary breeding population for the panthers is in the Southwestern part of Florida, but the animals have been spotted as far North as Lakeland in the past.

Another panther was seen in the area earlier in the month after it was struck and killed by a vehicle.