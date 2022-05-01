ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Panther Spotted in Florida Backyard

SCDNReports
 2 days ago

Panther Spotted in Florida BackyardScreenshot

Florida State News By Evan Green

A panther was seen walking around a neighborhood in Florida, and experts believe it is a result of neighborhood development in the area infringing on the animal’s territory.

The animal was spotted in Lakeland, and was likely a male panther searching for a territory to claim.

The primary breeding population for the panthers is in the Southwestern part of Florida, but the animals have been spotted as far North as Lakeland in the past.

Another panther was seen in the area earlier in the month after it was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Arlene Bova
2d ago

good stop building around his land leave it alone it ain't no harm its just like the bears and Sanford fla leave wifelife alone or relocate them to the ocala national forest its the simple

Florida Gal
2d ago

@craobh ruadh, sounds like you might be new to Florida wildlife so let me help educate you. The Florida Panther is the most docile of all the puma. They are very shy which is one of the reasons why their sightings are rare. They would run away from any human. Everyone would benefit from educating yourselves about the wildlife you share your corner of this planet with.

Kim Robinson
2d ago

Leave it alone. I mean we humans took over their wildlife areas. Wtf 😬 let that panther 🐆 live his extra best life.

ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

