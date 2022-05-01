Argument turned shooting in Benton Harbor, victims self-transported to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last week, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made four arrests in recent homicides while a suspect in a November 2021 death has been charged with murder. Police said on Wednesday the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Thomas Watson with murder and armed robbery in connection with the […]
BENTON TOWNSHIP, MI -- A man and a woman were shot after an argument and a suspect was arrested, the Benton Charter Township Police Department reports. Officers were called at 2:46 a.m. Sunday, May 1, to a location on M-139 south of Pipestone Road, the department said in a news release.
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Jurors found a Greenwood man guilty of molesting an 8-year-old child. Richard Huffman, 53, faced a single count of child molesting as a Level 4 felony. The jury deliberated for about four hours before returning a guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon. Huffman initially faced a Level 1 felony. However, prosecutors realized there had […]
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
Search for Indiana Runaway Leads to Drug BustIndiana State Police. While out on Patrol Deputy Kyle Lee was dispatched to assist Greencastle Officers with locating a possible runaway juvenile at an address in Greencastle.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was shot and killed Saturday night on College Avenue as 31-year-old Indianapolis man Eric Preer. Preer was an employee at the College Avenue Smoke Shop on the city’s near north side. His family said he was working there to support his two young daughters […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind. –Kayla Morgan was very emotional after hearing the news that her brother, 20-year-old Keshaun Hunter, was one of the two people found dead inside an apartment Thursday morning off Cheviot Drive. “I just don’t really understand why, really I don’t,” Morgan said. The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Hunter’s death a suicide […]
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
OCALA, Fla. — A first grade teacher has been arrested after police in Ocala, Florida say she brought MDMA to school with her and tried to hide it in a bathroom that students also use. A school resource officer at Hammett Bowen Elementary School was notified about first grade teacher Hiromi Adams exhibiting “concerning” behavior […]
Indiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Being TasedSCDN Photo Archive. An Indiana man died while in police custody after being tasered twice by police officers. Herman Whitfield III was arrested by officers after reportedly having a psychotic episode in his parent’s home in Indianapolis.
Comments / 0