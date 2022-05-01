The new ‘Star Trek’ series couldn’t come at a better time

Despite the previous announcement, Zachary Quinto isn't sure that Star Trek 4 will begin shooting this year with the Kelvin Timeline cast returning. Quinto, who plays Spock in Star Trek, is currently appearing in Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolfe? at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, where Star Trek 4 director Matt Shakman serves as artistic director. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Quinto about the play and touched on Star Trek's future. Quinto remains eager to reunite with his Enterprise crew for another cinematic adventure. However, he remains skeptical that it will happen this year as the studio, Paramount Pictures, has set no specific dates.
