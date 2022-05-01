ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay, FL

FHP: Jay man dies in ATV crash in Santa Rosa County

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

JAY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol says an ATV crash killed a man from Jay in Santa Rosa County and injured two others. It happened before 2 am Sunday.

The report says the ATV was traveling on Brownsdale Loop. The report says the driver, who was killed, was thrown from the vehicle, the ATV left the road, and collided with a ditch and barb wire fence.

A 20-year-old man from Jay was killed in the crash. Two other men from Jay, ages 20 and 22, reportedly had minor injuries. The report from the Florida Highway Patrol did not name the people involved in this incident.

PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

