Hinds County, MS

Mississippi Mudbug Festival shooting: 1 dead, several others injured

By The Associated Press
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
One person is dead and several others were injured following a shooting at a festival in Mississippi, according to sheriff officials. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said on social...

