West Springfield, MA

Police respond to Saturday night fight at West Springfield Cinemark

By Samantha O'Connor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been charged with assault and battery following a fight inside the Cinemark movie theater on Riverdale...

