Pittsburgh, PA

Police: Suspect in custody after domestic dispute leads to fatal Hill District stabbing

By Jeff Himler
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA female suspect is in custody after a stabbing left a male victim dead early Sunday in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, according to city police. Police...

triblive.com

Comments / 1

CBS Pittsburgh

Teen shooting suspect leads police on chase, then breaks leg shackles in escape attempt

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) -- A teenager is facing a list of charges in New Castle after a shooting incident, high-speed chase and an attempt to get away from officers by breaking his leg shackles.It all started when New Castle police officers were called to Phillips Street for reports of gunshots around 11:15 a.m. Friday. Police identified the 17-year-old suspect and began looking for him and the black Chevrolet Cobalt he was believed to be driving around in. Officers spotted the vehicle later that afternoon. They tried to pull the car over near Division Street, but it took off and the officers began chasing it. It eventually pulled over along Moravia Street. Police said they found the teenage suspect inside, along with crack cocaine, marijuana and over $700 in cash. After being taken to the police station, investigators said the teen tried to run after breaking his leg shackles. He was quickly taken back into custody. Police said he also later admitted to firing the shots along Phillips Street. The teen is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, escape, criminal mischief and drug possession charges. He is being held in a juvenile facility. 
NEW CASTLE, PA
News 12

Police: Man charged in connection to fatal Mount Hope triple shooting

Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal Mount Hope triple shooting that happened Tuesday on East Burnside Avenue. Police say Edison Cruz, 25, shot into a bodega from the sidewalk just before 1 a.m. and hit three people. Surveillance video shows the gunman, who police believe is...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
TODAY.com

Person of interest identified after mom found dead in duffel bag

Police are hunting for a person of interest in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a duffel bag on the side of the road in New York City over the weekend. The body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, was found in a neighborhood not far from her home in Queens. The mother of two was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and left arm, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.
WUSA9

Man attempted to murder his ex-girlfriend's mother; he's sentenced to 40 years in prison

A man from La Plata, Maryland was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday for attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend’s mother back in 2019. Deon Johnson, 26, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary and Failure to comply with Peace Order. Johnson also received 15 years of suspended time and will have supervised probation for five years.
LA PLATA, MD
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

New surveillance footage shows female Good Samaritan, 36, trying to stop attacker from stealing another woman's cellphone before she is stabbed in the leg at Manhattan subway station

Newly-released surveillance footage shows the moment a Good Samaritan who was trying to stop a thief from stealing another woman's cellphone was stabbed in the leg. The video, released by the New York Police Department on Wednesday, shows a 36-year-old female walking down the platform at the 34th Street Herald Square station on Monday shortly after 6pm, when a man with a lime green and black jacket could be seen kneeling down in an apparent attempt to pick something up from the ground.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shoots, Kills 2 Teens Who Tried to Rob Him, Officials Say

A man shot and killed two armed teenagers who tried to rob him in Norristown, Pennsylvania, investigators said. The man was walking to his car shortly before 8 p.m. Friday along the 300 block of Warren Street when two 17-year-old boys approached him, according to police. The teens then tried to rob the man and pulled a gun on him leading to a struggle, investigators said.
NORRISTOWN, PA
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA

