Chicago, IL

Over a dozen shots fired, killing man inside Streeterville hotel

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot to death Sunday morning inside a Streeterville hotel, police said. Officer responded to calls of shots fired on the second floor of Sonesta ES Suites, 201 East Walton, just before 5 a.m. They found the victim in the hallway with gunshot wounds throughout his...

cwbchicago.com

Frank58
2d ago

could you have played with the numbers more? since friday and as if this morning we have had 16 people shot and an additional 8 dead. be honest.

Reply(1)
5
meballsache
2d ago

Always loved to go downtown and stay the weekend. No more of that. This type of crime never happened under the Daley’s watch or 9 finger Rahm. Beetle Juice has destroyed the downtown area

Reply
4
joedudeuhuh
2d ago

I wonder what the offenders looked like? Amish Asian? Or???? Ya probably: “the common denominator”

Reply(9)
9
